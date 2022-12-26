Dolly Parton Carries Her Phone in Her Bra: ‘I Have Enough Space to Hold It’

Noting she has the space, Dolly Parton revealed that she likes to keep her phone tucked in her bra. The country music superstar shared that her tight clothes are often pocketless, forcing her to improvise.

Some people might prefer to carry their phones in a handbag, but she thinks it’s “handy” that she has a built-in place to bring hers along.

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton likes to carry her cell phone in her bra because it’s ‘handy’

In an interview with Billboard, Parton talked about the T-Mobile commercial she filmed with goddaughter Miley Cyrus. The ad features Parton declaring, “America’s got a serious problem, so I’m going to get it off my chest” before she pulls a cell phone from her bra.

Parton said she loved the commercial’s concept and thought it was “a cute video,” explaining, “It worked out very fun the way I did it.”

“We wanted it to sound like there was some major catastrophe going on that America needed to know about, and then we go into T-Mobile, and I pull the phone out,” she said. “I think people will get a kick out of it.”

“What’s so funny is I always carry my phone in my bra because it’s so handy,” Parton disclosed, and said she has “enough space to hold it.”

Because of that, she often says, “My boobs are ringing,” so she thought, “How natural is this for me?”

Dolly Parton said she carries her phone in her bra because she doesn’t have pockets in her tight clothes

We call this country girl glam

Parton told Entertainment Weekly she uses her bra like a handbag because her tight-fitting clothes lack pockets. When asked if she honestly carries her phone in her bra, she said, “I swear to you I do for the most part ’cause I don’t have pockets, and my clothes are so tight, I don’t have anywhere to put it.”

She added, “So I’ve always got my bra and I’m always just putting it there. And so it became a joke.”

According to Parton, the T-Mobile commercial with Cyrus inspired a running gag. She reused it in her NBC holiday movie, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, sharing, “When we were thinking about this, somebody got the idea, ‘Why don’t you just repeat what you already do?'”

From there, it became a “fun little gag … throughout the show where [she] was always dragging stuff outta [her] bra.”

Parton presented various things from her undergarment in the movie, like a pencil and a diary. She noted, “I make a joke on the show, ‘I know you folks thought I was chesty. I’m just carrying a lot of stuff in here!'”

Some organizations wanted Dolly Parton’s commercial removed

Dolly Parton

Notably, there was some outcry in response to the commercial from organizations that warned against the potential risks of carrying phones against the skin, especially the breasts. The Environmental Health Trust declared, “T-Mobile must remove this Super Bowl ad and inform women that cell phones should stay out of the bra.”

But the American Cancer Society notes, “… Studies of people published so far have not established a clear link between cell phone use and the development of tumors. However, these studies have had some important limitations that make them unlikely to end the controversy about whether cell phone use affects cancer risk.”