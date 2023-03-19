Dolly Parton Claims Women Don’t ‘Resent’ Her Because She’s Not a ‘Basic Beauty’

Dolly Parton is known for her signature blonde hair and over-the-top style, but the country music icon has said that she doesn’t consider herself a “beauty.” Here’s what the “Jolene” singer said about her appearance and why she thinks women don’t “resent” her.

Dolly Parton once said women don’t ‘resent’ her because she’s not a ‘basic beauty’

During a 1983 interview on Wogan, a 37-year-old Dolly Parton was asked about how other women treated her.

“For many men, you are a fantasy figure,” said host Terry Wogan. “Does that mean you get resentment from women?”

“No, it don’t,” said Parton. “As a matter of fact… some find me sexy, some find me ridiculous.”

“I think it’s wonderful that somebody can say some find me ridiculous, it speaks of tremendous honesty,” said Wogan.

“Well, it is an honesty,” the “9 to 5” singer responded. “I can see myself quite well because I’m not really your basic beauty. I mean, mine is all painted and powdered on.”

Dolly Parton explained that much of her signature look isn’t ‘real’

Parton explained why she thought women didn’t “resent” her for her beauty.

“You have to understand that I know myself probably better than anybody else, but women do not resent me because the fact that they can say to their husband if their husband or their boyfriend, if they get all out of hand, ‘Oh, you don’t know, she may be completely bald under that wig,’ or, ‘You don’t know if those are for real or not,’” she said. “So they kind of have something to strike back with.”

Parton said women recognized that her signature look might not be “real.” “I think the fact that I… had enough nerve to do some of the things that I’ve done, or look some of the ways that I’ve looked, and wear some of the things that I’ve worn – … I think it gives some women a chance to say, ‘Well, if I had the nerve, I would do that,’ or, ‘Don’t get too out of hand because you don’t know if any of it’s real or not.’”

“You don’t have to look like everybody else… You don’t have to be a raving beauty to be special and to be beautiful.”



The country music star has often referred to her beauty as an illusion

Dolly Parton has always been modest about her appearance. She has frequently referenced all the cosmetic improvements and assistance she’s had.

“I’m no natural beauty,” the Grammy-winning singer once said (per Into the Gloss). “If I’m gonna have any looks at all, I’m gonna have to create them. You don’t need to buy expensive cosmetics; almost anything will do if you know how to apply it.”

Parton also revealed the “secret” to her beauty: “People say I always look happy, I say, ‘That’s the Botox.’ You can have good lighting, good makeup, and good doctors – that’s my secret.”