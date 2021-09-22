Dolly Parton Credits Bacon Grease for Her Clear Skin

Dolly Parton’s mega-maximalist beauty look has defined her as a celebrity. She wears teased-up wigs, acrylics, rhinestones, and heavy makeup. Under all that, the music legend still manages to keep her skin clear. She shared her tips for keeping her complexion healthy and credited one surprising source: bacon grease.

Dolly Parton attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Dolly Parton’s beauty routine is a major part of her identity

According to Parton, she has been perfecting her beauty routine since she was a child. Before makeup was available to her, she found crafty ways to enhance her features.

“Until I was a teenager, I used red pokeberries for lipstick and a burnt matchstick for eyeliner. I used honeysuckle for perfume,” she wrote in her book Dream More: Celebrate the Dreamer in You. “We were raised in the Pentecostal Church of God and they believed that wearing makeup was sinful. My grandpa Jake, my mama’s dad, was a preacher. So I had to sneak around and make myself look all pretty but then wash it off before they caught me.”

Though the singer faced pressure to tone down her dramatic looks, she explained that her big hair and makeup are a significant part of who she is. She’s talented as a musician, but she’s also a larger-than-life personality. The sparkly looks and powdered face are a part of this.

“I can’t separate the two. This is who I am,” she told Elle.

She talked about how she keeps her skin clear

Despite her dedication to beauty, some of Parton’s skincare tips are a bit unorthodox. In fact, she breaks one major skincare rule every night.

“You never know if you’re going to wreck the bus, you never know if you’re going to be somewhere in a hotel and there’s going to be a fire. So I leave my makeup on at night and clean my face in the morning,” she told The New York Times.

Dolly Parton Sleeps With Makeup On Just In Case She’s Forced Out Her Home By “An Earthquake Or Storm” https://t.co/5DpUBghBdK pic.twitter.com/dLULf8113U — TODAY (@TODAYonline) June 1, 2021

Though she sleeps in a full face of makeup, Parton says that her skin is clear. She gives Vaseline and makeup wipes some credit, but the country superstar listed her best anti-aging products.

“I have pretty good skin considering my age, and I think a lot of it is mineral oil and bacon grease,” she told For Women First.

Given her clear complexion, it’s likely safe to assume that the bacon grease is a part of Parton’s diet, not a form of moisturizer. In the past, she’s explained her affinity for greasy foods.

Dolly Parton has a perfume product

Though Parton has not yet released any kind of skincare product, she has made her foray into the world of beauty. In summer 2021, she released her first-ever perfume, called Scent From Above.

Having my own perfume has always been a dream of mine, and it’s finally HERE! ? You can purchase “Dolly – Scent From Above” all day on @HSN! #ILoveHSN https://t.co/NQZBF2a4AL pic.twitter.com/l8AMDgFGhQ — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 28, 2021

“I always wanted to do perfume,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “I love beautiful scents. People follow me down the hall to ask me what scent I’m wearing. Also, Cher has her own fragrance, and so did Elizabeth Taylor!”

Given Parton’s ever-expanding empire of projects, fans may soon see a skincare line. Until then, they can smell like the musician with her new perfume.

RELATED: How Porter Wagoner Slammed Dolly Parton in the Press After Their Split