Dolly Parton’s ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection’ Will Include Liner Notes About the Songs That Hold ‘Special Memories’ for the Singer

Dolly Parton has a new album coming out soon. On Nov. 18, the country music star will release an album titled Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection. The album will include 23 songs spanning Parton’s well-known discography.

Dolly Parton will release an album called ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones’

Parton first announced the arrival of Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection back in September.

On Sept. 7, the country singer tweeted, “I’ve got some big news! My Greatest Hits album, ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones,’ is coming November 18th. This record is a collection of my favorite songs, and yours! You can pre-order it now.”

In a statement to Billboard, Parton shared what fans can expect from the album.

“Every one of these songs has a special memory behind it for me,” Parton said in a statement according to Billboard. “I hope that you make some special memories of your own while listening to them.”

I’ve got some big news! My Greatest Hits album, “Diamonds & Rhinestones,” is coming November 18th. This record is a collection of my favorite songs, and yours! You can pre-order it now. ? https://t.co/nkfpepZe6c pic.twitter.com/zMOdPNO3VY — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 7, 2022

‘Diamonds & Rhinstones’ will include liner notes

On Parton’s official website, more details about Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection are revealed.

According to the website, the album is “A career-spanning, cross-label anthology featuring 23 essential recordings from 1971-2020 for the first time on one album.”

The website’s description also reveals that Diamonds & Rhinestones will have important “liner notes.”

“Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection includes liner notes penned by Robert K. Oermann, who collaborated with Dolly on her 2020 autobiography, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics,” reads the website.

All you need is a smile and a little sparkle. ✨? pic.twitter.com/Z9XIkZeVoD — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 16, 2022

A look at the tracklist for Dolly Parton’s album ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones’

As an anthology album, Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection has an expansive tracklist.

In addition to including some of Parton’s most popular solo songs, Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection will include famous collaborations, including Kenny Rogers and Loretta Lynn.

The full tracklist for Diamonds & Rhinestones can be viewed below.

Have you heard? I'm a rock star now! ⭐ pic.twitter.com/c64LHqLEVv — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 11, 2022

Dolly Parton- Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection tracklist:

LP No. 1, Side A:

“9 to 5” “Jolene” “Here You Come Again” “Islands In The Stream feat. Kenny Rogers” “I Will Always Love You” “Coat of Many Colors”

LP No. 1, Side B:

“My Tennessee Mountain Home” “The Bargain Store” “Baby I’m Burnin’” “Better Get To Livin’” “Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That” “Love Is Like A Butterfly”

LP No. 2, Side C:

“Heartbreaker” “Red Shoes” “The Seeker” “Together You & I” “Two Doors Down” “When Life Is Good Again”

LP No. 3, Side D:

“Tennessee Homesick Blues” “It’s All Wrong But It’s All Right” “Real Love with Kenny Rogers” “Silver Threads and Golden Needles” with Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, and Tammy Wynette “Faith” (Galantis & Dolly Parton feat. Mr. Probz)

Dolly Parton- Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection is currently available for pre-order, and it will officially be released on Nov. 18.

