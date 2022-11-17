Dolly Parton’s ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection’ Will Include Liner Notes About the Songs That Hold ‘Special Memories’ for the Singer

twitter instagram | More Articles: Music
Published on
November 16, 2022

Dolly Parton has a new album coming out soon. On Nov. 18, the country music star will release an album titled Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection. The album will include 23 songs spanning Parton’s well-known discography.

Dolly Parton performs raises her arms onstage while performing with a guitar
Dolly Parton | Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

Dolly Parton will release an album called ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones’

Parton first announced the arrival of Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection back in September.

On Sept. 7, the country singer tweeted, “I’ve got some big news! My Greatest Hits album, ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones,’ is coming November 18th. This record is a collection of my favorite songs, and yours! You can pre-order it now.”

In a statement to Billboard, Parton shared what fans can expect from the album.

“Every one of these songs has a special memory behind it for me,” Parton said in a statement according to Billboard. “I hope that you make some special memories of your own while listening to them.”

RELATED: Whitney Houston: Why Dolly Parton Never Performed ‘I Will Always Love You’ With the Singer

‘Diamonds & Rhinstones’ will include liner notes

On Parton’s official website, more details about Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection are revealed.

According to the website, the album is “A career-spanning, cross-label anthology featuring 23 essential recordings from 1971-2020 for the first time on one album.”

The website’s description also reveals that Diamonds & Rhinestones will have important “liner notes.”

Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection includes liner notes penned by Robert K. Oermann, who collaborated with Dolly on her 2020 autobiography, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics,” reads the website.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Idolizes Dolly Parton but Doesn’t Want Her Career

A look at the tracklist for Dolly Parton’s album ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones’

As an anthology album, Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection has an expansive tracklist.

In addition to including some of Parton’s most popular solo songs, Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection will include famous collaborations, including Kenny Rogers and Loretta Lynn.

The full tracklist for Diamonds & Rhinestones can be viewed below.

Dolly Parton- Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection tracklist:

LP No. 1, Side A:

  1. “9 to 5”
  2. “Jolene”
  3. “Here You Come Again”
  4. “Islands In The Stream feat. Kenny Rogers”
  5. “I Will Always Love You”
  6. “Coat of Many Colors”

LP No. 1, Side B:

  1. “My Tennessee Mountain Home”
  2. “The Bargain Store”
  3. “Baby I’m Burnin’”
  4. “Better Get To Livin’”
  5. “Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That”
  6. “Love Is Like A Butterfly”

LP No. 2, Side C:

  1. “Heartbreaker”
  2. “Red Shoes”
  3. “The Seeker”
  4. “Together You & I”
  5. “Two Doors Down”
  6. “When Life Is Good Again”

LP No. 3, Side D:

  1. “Tennessee Homesick Blues”
  2. “It’s All Wrong But It’s All Right”
  3. “Real Love with Kenny Rogers”
  4. “Silver Threads and Golden Needles” with Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, and Tammy Wynette
  5. “Faith” (Galantis & Dolly Parton feat. Mr. Probz)

Dolly Parton- Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection is currently available for pre-order, and it will officially be released on Nov. 18.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Doesn’t Use Any Apps: ‘I’m a Low Tech Girl in a High Tech World’