Dolly Parton’s ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection’ Will Include Liner Notes About the Songs That Hold ‘Special Memories’ for the Singer
Dolly Parton has a new album coming out soon. On Nov. 18, the country music star will release an album titled Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection. The album will include 23 songs spanning Parton’s well-known discography.
Dolly Parton will release an album called ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones’
Parton first announced the arrival of Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection back in September.
On Sept. 7, the country singer tweeted, “I’ve got some big news! My Greatest Hits album, ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones,’ is coming November 18th. This record is a collection of my favorite songs, and yours! You can pre-order it now.”
In a statement to Billboard, Parton shared what fans can expect from the album.
“Every one of these songs has a special memory behind it for me,” Parton said in a statement according to Billboard. “I hope that you make some special memories of your own while listening to them.”
RELATED: Whitney Houston: Why Dolly Parton Never Performed ‘I Will Always Love You’ With the Singer
‘Diamonds & Rhinstones’ will include liner notes
On Parton’s official website, more details about Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection are revealed.
According to the website, the album is “A career-spanning, cross-label anthology featuring 23 essential recordings from 1971-2020 for the first time on one album.”
The website’s description also reveals that Diamonds & Rhinestones will have important “liner notes.”
“Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection includes liner notes penned by Robert K. Oermann, who collaborated with Dolly on her 2020 autobiography, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics,” reads the website.
RELATED: Miranda Lambert Idolizes Dolly Parton but Doesn’t Want Her Career
A look at the tracklist for Dolly Parton’s album ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones’
As an anthology album, Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection has an expansive tracklist.
In addition to including some of Parton’s most popular solo songs, Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection will include famous collaborations, including Kenny Rogers and Loretta Lynn.
The full tracklist for Diamonds & Rhinestones can be viewed below.
Dolly Parton- Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection tracklist:
LP No. 1, Side A:
- “9 to 5”
- “Jolene”
- “Here You Come Again”
- “Islands In The Stream feat. Kenny Rogers”
- “I Will Always Love You”
- “Coat of Many Colors”
LP No. 1, Side B:
- “My Tennessee Mountain Home”
- “The Bargain Store”
- “Baby I’m Burnin’”
- “Better Get To Livin’”
- “Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That”
- “Love Is Like A Butterfly”
LP No. 2, Side C:
- “Heartbreaker”
- “Red Shoes”
- “The Seeker”
- “Together You & I”
- “Two Doors Down”
- “When Life Is Good Again”
LP No. 3, Side D:
- “Tennessee Homesick Blues”
- “It’s All Wrong But It’s All Right”
- “Real Love with Kenny Rogers”
- “Silver Threads and Golden Needles” with Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, and Tammy Wynette
- “Faith” (Galantis & Dolly Parton feat. Mr. Probz)
Dolly Parton- Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection is currently available for pre-order, and it will officially be released on Nov. 18.
RELATED: Dolly Parton Doesn’t Use Any Apps: ‘I’m a Low Tech Girl in a High Tech World’