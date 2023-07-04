Queen of Country Dolly Parton has gone on record as hating exercise. So how does she stay feeling young? Keeping active and plastic surgery.

Dolly Parton is 77 years old. But she has the energy and face of someone much younger. Exercise is not the Queen of Country’s secret, which she says she hates as much as she hated school growing up.

Dolly Parton does not exercise

Parton was recently in London to promote her upcoming rock album, Rockstar, which features such artists as Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Stevie Nicks, and Lizzo. While there, she also spoke about what she does (and doesn’t do) to look and feel energized. For Parton, exercise is not the answer. “Good doctors” are, though.

“I hate exercise, like I hated school,” she said, as reported by Yahoo!. “I watch my diet the best I can. I try and do low carb but if I see something I want to eat, I eat it, as I am a hog at heart. But exercise, I hate, hate, hate. I just do my diddly squats.”

The Queen of Country stays active

While Parton doesn’t exercise, the 77-year-old stays active. She has a lot of energy for anyone, regardless of her age.

“I love to work. I would be dangerous if I didn’t have things to do; I have very high energy,” she said.

Parton is still very involved in her theme park, her non-profit—the Imagination Library, and her various partnerships. Right now, the Queen of Country is doing press for her upcoming album, Rockstar, which will feature nine original songs and 21 rock anthems.

But as busy as Parton is, the singer/songwriter has decided to slow down in one area of her life—she’s done touring. She wants to stick closer to home, and to Carl Dean, her husband of 56 years.

“The reason why I don’t tour now is because I don’t want to be away from home, we are all getting older, my husband and I, and I have a lot of business I do at home…” she said.

Next up for the “Coat of Many Colors” singer is a Broadway musical about her life, slated for next year. Additionally, Parton remarked that she’s always wanted to put out a gospel album. Knowing the Manifestation Queen, we’re sure it’ll happen.

Dolly Parton’s plastic surgery

There’s another glaring reason the 77-year-old doesn’t look her age. It’s those “good doctors” she mentioned. Our bodies and energy levels naturally change as we get older, and while Parton may have lucked out in the energy department, she took her looks into her own hands.

Parton has always been honest about the plastic surgery she receives. In an interview with Larry King in 2003, the “Jolene” singer said she doesn’t ever “want to lie about it,” partially because she thinks it painfully obvious that she’s had work done through the years.

“I would say if I — you know, if I see something sagging, dragging, or bagging, I’m going to go have the stuff tucked or plucked,” she said.

Parton has had quite a bit of work done, but she does it in small doses.

“I try to pick the best doctor, and I don’t do it that often,” she said. “I just — I actually do it in little bits and pieces, because I don’t want to do a whole big drastic thing […] because I don’t want to look like, you know, tighter than a banjo head.”

After living a majority of her life in the public eye, Parton says she views herself “like a show dog.”

“I’ve got to keep clipped and trimmed and in good shape,” she laughed.