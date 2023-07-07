Dolly Parton felt she may have accidentally caused pain on the set of 'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.' She issued a public apology in her memoir.

In 1982, Dolly Parton starred in the musical film The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. While the film was a success — Parton even picked up a Golden Globe nomination for her acting — she did not enjoy her on-set experience. Parton struggled behind the scenes and dealt with problems in her personal life. When reflecting on her work in the film, she felt she needed to apologize for any pain she’d caused anyone on set.

After thoroughly enjoying her experience acting in 9 to 5, Parton felt let down by The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. While things weren’t perfect on set, she noted that her personal life was the root of much of her dissatisfaction.

“Without meaning to, I added to the hurt feelings and confusion surrounding Best Little Whorehouse,” she wrote in her book Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business. “Gregg Perry wanted to do a movie. I felt guilty about not having been able to get him the Nine to Five album and wanted to do anything I could to help him. When I asked if I could do some music for the film, I also asked if Gregg could work with me. I knew that there was to be additional music anyway (not by the original composer and lyricist of the Broadway show), and I figured I might as well be the one to write it.”

Perry was Parton’s bandleader, and the two had a very close relationship. Because she pushed for him to write music for the film, the musical supervisor lost his job. She explained that she felt terrible about the situation and any additional hurt she may have caused.

“We were all ultimately losers in one way or another,” she wrote. “It was not a fun project for anybody involved. Not for Burt [Reynolds], not for me, certainly not for Richard Baskin or Gregg Perry. I still feel responsible for that situation and the pain it caused. Dear, sweet Colin Higgins, the director, died of AIDS not long after the project was finished. We all died a little when he went. I’d like to publicly apologize to everyone on that film for any ill will and hurt feelings I might have caused.”

While Parton viewed the film as a disaster, audiences did not feel the same way. The film was number one at the box office. It grossed nearly $12 million at the box office in its opening weekend.

While it was not as big of a hit with critics, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas still received awards buzz. The film received Golden Globe nominations for Best Comedy or Musical and Best Actress. Charles Durning, who played the governor, received an Oscar nomination for his acting.

Parton also offered an additional, though less serious, apology to co-star Burt Reynolds. She felt responsible for a hernia he suffered while filming.

“There was a scene at the end of the movie where Burt, as Sheriff Ed Earl, had to pick me up and carry me,” she wrote. “They waited to shoot that scene last, and it was a good thing they did. The cameras rolled, Burt picked me up, and I could hear him groan. I was a real porker at the time, probably the heaviest I have ever been. Naturally, being the movies, they had to shoot the scene a few times, and each time Burt groaned a little louder.”

After the movie wrapped, Reynolds had surgery for a double hernia.

“The week after the shooting ended, Burt was checked into a hospital to undergo a double hernia operation,” she explained. “I am told he had been having problems prior to that, but I still couldn’t help feeling a little responsible. So if anybody ever asks me if I broke Burt Reynolds’s heart, I have to say honestly that the damage was a little further south. Forgive me, Burt. I hope they’re still working.”