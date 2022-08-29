Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson’s ‘9 to 5’ Reimagining Arrives in September 2022

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson are singing “9 to 5” in a way fans have never heard before. The country singers recently announced a September release date for their “reimagined” duet of Parton’s hit song, which first appeared in the 1980 film of the same name starring Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin. Here’s when fans can expect the duet and where to pre-save, plus more on Parton’s original “9 to 5” tune and the remake.

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The origins of Dolly Parton’s hit song, ‘9 to 5’

Parton wrote “9 to 5” as the theme song for the 1980 film, in which she plays a woman named Doralee Rhodes. Doralee and her two co-workers, Judy Bernly (Fonda) and Violet Newstead (Tomlin), are fed up with their “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot” boss, Franklin Hart Jr. (Dabney Coleman). The comedy follows the three women as they live out fantasies of getting revenge on Hart Jr.

The theme song earned Parton an Academy Award nomination and four Grammy noms at the time of its release. It has become a classic Parton tune in the years since. In 2019, Parton spoke with Jimmy Fallon about the unusual inspiration for the catchy typewriter sound in the song: her acrylic nails.

“When I actually wrote the song, I used my acrylic nails on the set when I was writing it because they make noise, and they sound like a typewriter to me,” Parton shared. “I played [my nails] on the actual record, and it says, ‘nails by Dolly’ on the album.”

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson are releasing a ‘reimagined’ duet of ‘9 to 5’ in early September

The new version of "9 to 5" that I recorded with the legendary @DollyParton is finally coming out on September 9th!! Thank you @ShaneMcAnally for making this dream a reality and putting this project together. ? Pre-save it now! https://t.co/N1MpUcZc5K pic.twitter.com/kNsiJsXT95 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) August 26, 2022

On Aug. 26, the Queen of Country and her duet partner revealed the reimagined “9 to 5” release date: Sept. 9. The date aligns with National Women’s Equality Day. Fans can pre-save the tune now via Apple Music, Spotify, and Deezer.

Parton and Clarkson’s take on “9 to 5” is very different from the original. As Rolling Stone noted, the typewriter-esque, fast-paced opening is replaced by an organ, along with Clarkson’s slow vocals and Parton’s harmonies. Shane McAnally, Sasha Alex Sloan, and King Henry produced the track.

“I was blown away when I heard what Shane had done with my song,” Parton told the publication. “This arrangement shows how differently a song can be done and the story can be told in a whole new way.”

Clarkson has honored Parton a few times in the past, making her a perfect fit for the duet. In March 2022, she paid tribute to Parton at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards. The American Idol alum has also covered Parton’s “Jolene” and “9 to 5” on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Parton and Clarkson’s “9 to 5” duet was first announced earlier this year.

The duet is featured in the ‘Still Working 9 to 5’ documentary

Much like Parton’s original “9 to 5,” Parton and Clarkson recorded the reimagined tune for a film. It’s featured in the documentary Still Working 9 to 5, which premiered at SXSW in March. The documentary takes a look at the making of 9 to 5 while also observing the challenges women still face in the workplace.

“Who knew that 42 years later, I’d still be working 9 to 5,” Parton told Rolling Stone. “I believed then, and I believe now, that every person deserves to be paid fairly for their work … no matter what they are. I think this documentary shows that the struggle continues and that we all need to do our part to help make things better for everybody.”

Still Working 9 to 5 will be screened at the 53rd Annual Nashville Film Festival on Oct. 2.

