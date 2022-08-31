Dolly Parton Launches ‘Doggy Parton’ Pet Apparel Line on Amazon

Dolly Parton is always working on something fresh and new for her fans. This time, she has something for the dogs. It was recently announced that the “Love Is Like a Butterfly” singer released a pet apparel line on Amazon called Doggy Parton. Here’s everything we know.

Dolly Parton’s Doggy Parton

Dolly Parton | Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Parton partnered with SportPet Designs to offer pet apparel on Amazon. Part of the proceeds will go toward Willa B. Farms, which provides homes to displaced animals. Parton’s collaboration is also a nod to her first single, “Puppy Love.”

“‘Puppy Love’ was my very first record and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever,” says Parton in a statement.

“This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair,” Parton continues. “Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?”

Doggy Parton on Amazon

It’s finally here! Brand new @DoggyParton pet products are available now! Grab your furry friend something special at https://t.co/lWJYQnHKW3 ?? pic.twitter.com/vdz2gME1kj — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 31, 2022 Dolly Parton | Doggy Parton store

If you’re interested in purchasing items from the Doggy Parton pet line, you’ll have plenty of accessories to choose from. Some of the items you can purchase right now on Amazon include a cowgirl collared dress, printed denim and gingham bandana, a blonde bombshell wig, and a rainbow fringe plush dog toy.

Dolly Parton loves dogs and has a pet cemetery

Parton loves pets. She even has a pet cemetery on her property in Brentwood, Tennessee according to Stephen Miller’s book, Smart Blonde: Dolly Parton. According to the book, there is also a chapel on the property. Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, buried their dogs in the cemetery.

One thing that brought Parton and Dean closer was their love of dogs. In her book Dolly Parton: My Life and Other Unfinished Business, Parton says her husband shows a sensitive side when it comes to dogs. She says dogs have always been a part of Dean’s life.

Parton helped Dean get a new dog after his dog, Blue, died. He named him Popeye because he had these eyes that seemed to pop out. According to Parton, Dean said, “Popeye, that’s his name. Hell, he’s pop-eyed.”

Parton says Popeye wasn’t trained, so he would urinate on the drapes, tear up chairs, and chew the couch. Dean loved the dog so much that he traveled with him, snuggled with him, and even snuck him into hotels. Parton says Dean grew so attached to Popeye that it took a year for him to get over his death.

