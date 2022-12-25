Why Dolly Parton Named Her 2022 Special ‘Magic Mountain Christmas’

Dolly Parton is adored around the world for her loving nature, quick wit, and fantastic voice (although don’t make the mistake of calling her a saint). Christmas provides the perfect setting for her to flex her talents, and she rarely misses an opportunity to celebrate the season. This year she has a new special that aired on NBC, Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas. Here’s the scoop on the movie and why it got its magical name.

Dolly Parton shared the inspiration for her ‘Magic Mountain Christmas’ special

Parton recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about her remarkable career. Clarkson brought up the new Christmas special, and she asked why Parton decided to call it Magic Mountain Christmas. Although the singer is quick to laugh, she took this question seriously. Her response showed just how important the inspiration for the show was to her.

“Well, because to me, the mountains are magic, especially the Smoky Mountains where I was born and raised,” the singer responded. “There’s always the magic in the mountains for me, because that’s home. That’s where Mom and Daddy were, that’s where I grew up with my brothers and sisters. That’s where all my memories, you know, started.”

Parton explained that her memories of home, such as the church where her grandfather was a preacher, are something that she carries with her. Going back there feels like magic to her still. “And that’s kind of what the show’s about, trying to capture that magic again,” she said.

Parton definitely put all the effort she could into capturing that magic for the special. And she invited some important people along for the ride.

‘Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas’ is packed with family and friends who are ‘like family’

She brought some of her own magic from home to add to the show, in the form of some of her family from the mountains of her youth. According to Entertainment Weekly, Parton is joined in the special by her sisters, Cassie Parton Griffith and Rachel Parton George. She also has several nieces and one great-nephew by her side.

As well as her actual family members, Parton worked with a cast of stars who “feel like family.” This group includes huge names such as Willie Nelson, Jimmy Fallon, and her pseudo-goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. With all of that musical talent, there’s obviously a lot of singing. And even though Fallon is better known for his comedy, she even recorded a song with him, “Almost Too Early for Christmas.”

The special is not only full of music and laughter, but it also focused on getting back to the original mountain magic that still means so much to Parton.

Dolly has always been a big fan of Christmas

This is hardly Parton’s first celebration of the season. She loves the holiday, and it shows. According to Distractify, she’s also created five other Christmas specials.

Her first was A Smoky Mountain Christmas (1986), followed by Home for Christmas (1990), A Country Christmas Story (2013), Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (2016), and Christmas on the Square (2020). They all have the hallmark warmth and wit that’s made Parton so beloved by her fans.

When you add the dozens of Christmas songs she wrote and/or recorded for each special, as well as the three Christmas albums she’s released, Parton clearly has a heart for the season. Although she insists that Mariah Carey owns the title of Queen of Christmas, Parton seems a lot like royalty too.