Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner argued more than they didn't. The Queen of Country once described just how they got under each other's skin.

Dolly Parton became Porter Wagoner’s “new girl singer” after Norma Jean Beasler left The Porter Wagoner Show in 1967. While the show was the “Dumb Blonde” singer’s first big break, she and her new boss often butted heads. It got to the point where it seemed as though their primary form of communication was arguing.

Dolly Parton believes Porter Wagoner came into her life for a reason

As difficult as her relationship with Wagoner ended up being, Parton believes she was always meant to work with the country personality.

“I think it was God’s will for a higher purpose for both of us,” she wrote in her 1994 memoir, Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business. “I can’t speak for Porter, but I truly believe I have become a wiser and better person for the growth I accomplished during those difficult years.”

Ever the silver-lining-seeker, Parton reflected on all the qualities working with Wagoner instilled in her.

“It was a great lesson in patience, tolerance, acceptance, love, and especially forgiveness as we dealt with greed, spite, possessiveness, jealousy, fear—even hate at times,” she wrote. “The former being angels, and the latter being demons, I think of Porter as one of the most important angels in my life, even with all of his demons. I have enough of my own demons to wrestle with, as we all do.”

Dolly and Porter fought a lot

“We certainly were not shy about turning our demons loose on each other at any given moment,” wrote Parton.

The “Coat of Many Colors” singer said it wasn’t uncommon for her and Wagoner to be arguing and yelling at each other so loudly that they could be heard a block away.

Before working with Wagoner, Parton tried to avoid getting into arguments with people.

“I usually try not to argue and fight,” she wrote. “It’s truly not my nature, and it makes me very nervous. Even as a kid, I would cry at being scolded, or even when given a sour look.”

Wagoner, however, “liked to quarrel and argue and shout” with “most people.” Parton doesn’t think he meant any harm, that’s just how he was.

“He especially seemed to enjoy fighting with me, though, and after a while I started to get into it myself,” she wrote.

The country singers couldn’t agree on anything

As the years went by, Parton and Wagoner fought more and more.

“It seemed to be the only way we could communicate and was a relationship we both understood, stupid as that may sound,” she wrote. “I have known other relationships in which fighting seemed to be the only excitement.”

Looking back, Parton thinks the relationship made her “tough and strong.” But, eventually, all the arguing got past the point of no return. The singers found themselves “Holding On to Nothing,” as represented in one of their biggest hits. Parton had had enough and wanted to leave The Porter Wagoner Show. But Wagoner wouldn’t let her. After countless hours of fighting, he finally gave Parton her freedom. But things only got messier from there.