Why Dolly Parton Prefers Performing in Pants More Than Dresses 

Country legend Dolly Parton has learned a thing or two about performing over the years. The icon is an unrivaled success in the country music industry, and is still revered today for her songwriting and talent. The “Jolene” singer started in humble beginnings but is now one of the most recognizable musicians today.

Dolly Parton | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

These days, Parton can pretty much do whatever she wants when it comes to performing — including dictating her wardrobe. Parton is known for her bedazzled looks, with sequins and beading to accentuate her curves and big, platinum hair. When given the option, Parton also tries to wear pants for her performances whenever possible. Ahead, the country star explains why.

Parton performed in an iconic outfit at Glastonbury in 2014

Parton sat down with Vogue a couple of years ago to describe in her own words the fashion-forward wardrobe choices she’s made over the years. One of those was a white sequined number that she wore while performing at the famed Glastonbury Festival in the United Kingdom.

Parton admitted later that she was nervous to perform on the storied stage, which has hosted numerous musicians over the years but is known particularly for its rock music. She didn’t know what to expect from the fans and if they would welcome a change in music style from what they were used to. However, both the performance and the outfit were a success in Parton’s book. She has since said it’s one of her favorite performances ever: “It turned out to be one of the greatest things I’ve ever done,” Parton told Vogue.

Parton’s dream wardrobe is ‘glamorous and durable’

I like my outfits with a little sparkle and a whole lot of flare ? pic.twitter.com/UmIdKjiHdv — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 22, 2021

The outfit she wore that day was a white embellished vest, a chain belt — which Insider said became a staple in her wardrobe — and pants with gauzy, white mesh paneling. The entire look was very country chic, with a dose of Dolly’s signature glam.

“This outfit was a big success with me, too,” Parton explained to Vogue. “Steve Summers designed this wonderful outfit ’cause I love to work in pants…I sit on the stool a lot, I’m up and down, so it’s hard for me to work in a glamorous dress.” The outfit still provided the sparkly touches that a dress might but allowed her to work the stage and the crowd without worrying about a wardrobe malfunction or awkward movements.

“Steve designed this outfit that had all the glamour of a dress but all the good ways that I could move about and make it still look glamorous and durable. So this was a wonderful outfit, and this was a wonderful day,” Parton reminisced.

The ‘9 to 5’ singer won’t leave the house without her hair and makeup done

When it comes to music or hair, crank up the volume! pic.twitter.com/5OskdJfCII — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) June 30, 2022

Choosing to wear pants in her performances doesn’t mean Parton is schlepping it — by any means. The queen of country is always glammed up and won’t risk leaving the house without full makeup and her platinum wig perfectly in place.

She’s known to have slept in her makeup in case she’d need to leave unexpectedly, and she’s joked that only a major health incident might prevent her from putting her look together before going out in public. These days, Parton, 77, isn’t on the road as much as she used to be. She’s been open about likely not touring again.

However, that hasn’t stopped her from making appearances at awards shows, promoting her philanthropy work, showing up at Dollyland, or singing at the Grand Ole Opry from time to time. (The legend became a member of the Opry more than 50 years ago.) Regardless of what she’s up to, Parton does it with her signature sense of style.