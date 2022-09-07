Dolly Parton Reacts to Her Star-Studded ‘Squad Goals’ Throwback Photo: ‘I’m Still Horny, I Don’t Know if They Are’

Never one to let a cheeky joke opportunity pass, Dolly Parton said she’s “still horny” in response to seeing a star-studded throwback photo. Who was in that picture with her, and what prompted the iconic singer to make such a hilarious statement during a late-night interview? Read on to find out.

Dolly Parton’s star-studded throwback photo reminded her she’s ‘still horny’

A throwback photo captioned “squad goals” on Parton’s social media shows her with Carol Burnett, Oprah Winfrey, and Julie Andrews. And Jimmy Fallon brought a copy of it out to discuss with Parton when she visited The Tonight Show.

In the picture, Winfrey and Burnett are “throwing the horns,” as Fallon called it, which prompted Parton to joke, “Well, I’m still horny. I don’t know if they are.”

The late-night host repeated what Parton said before responding, “You’re unbelievable,” but adding, “You’re awesome.”

Then, he asked, “Do you remember where this was or what this was?”

“I just cannot remember when we took that picture,” she offered. “And I didn’t know they were doing that behind our backs either.”

Dolly Parton and Carol Burnett’s friendship has lasted long beyond their throwback photo

Notably, Parton and Burnett recorded a 1979 television special together that combined their shared talents for music and comedy. Dolly & Carol in Nashville was a variety special recorded at the Grand Ole Opry, featuring songs and skits.

In 2019, Parton shared a clip of a silly tune they performed together with a caption that read, “No one picks like a Nashville picker picks, but no one makes me grin quite like you, Carol Burnett!”

In the still-funny bit, Parton was having difficulty keeping a straight face as Burnett sang, “No one picks like a Nashville picker / Like a Nashville picker picks.”

“You’ve just written a song that’s as good as anything I’ve written,” Parton offered, to which Burnett proudly replied, “It is, isn’t it?”

Dolly Parton and Oprah Winfrey’s interview controversy

Parton seems to be on good terms with everyone in the throwback photo. But her dynamic with Winfrey has been under scrutiny recently, with fans accusing the talk show host of embarrassing Parton with personal questions about her plastic surgery.

In a resurfaced interview from The Oprah Winfrey Show, Winfrey asked Parton how she was “defying age,” and Parton jokingly replied, “I’m a cartoon. So, I just look the same all the time.”

That didn’t seem to be the answer Winfrey was looking for. “No, but you’ve been open about that you have had some work done,” she declared. “Some tucks and pulls and sucks.”

“Yeah. Yes, I have,” Parton confessed. “And I’ll have some more when I need them.”

She added, “You know, I’m kind of like a show dog … I just have to keep myself up.”

Parton noted how her look is essential to her career and identity. She pointed specifically to her breasts, declaring, “I call these my weapons of mass distraction. The shock and awe.”

