Why Dolly Parton Has Repeatedly Declined Offers to Be a Judge on ‘American Idol’

Dolly Parton would be a perfect judge on a show like American Idol or The Voice, as she is beloved by most Americans. Producers on these shows seem to have the same idea, as they have invited Parton to be a judge, but she has repeatedly declined.

‘American Idol’ has had an everchanging roster of musical stars

Dolly Parton and David Archuleta | Michael Becker/American Idol/Getty Images

American Idol premiered in 2002 and has been changing singers’ lives for over 20 years. While the show doesn’t have the same hold over America as it used to, millions of viewers still tune in to see who will win the latest season of the competition. When the show began, it was hosted by Ryan Seacrest and featured Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, and Simon Cowell as judges.

Seacrest is still hosting the series, but the judges continue to change. The panel consisted of many different stars, including Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, Keith Urban, and Harry Connick Jr. The current panel is Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie. Parton seems like a natural fit to be a judge, but she may be too kind-hearted for the role.

Dolly Parton would have trouble judging people on ‘American Idol’

In an interview with Taste of Country, Dolly Parton revealed that she has been offered many times to appear as a judge on shows like American Idol or The Voice. However, she declines the offer every time because she doesn’t think she would be able to tell people no.

“I get asked every season to be on,” Parton shared. “I really have trouble judging people. I would have a lot of trouble telling them yes or no — especially no. Sometimes I will [be on] as a mentor or something like that. But yeah, I get offers all the time.”

Parton said she is still a fan of these shows, especially when they perform songs of hers. However, it’s tough for her to watch the moments when contestants are rejected or voted out.

“I love the fact that a lot of them do use different songs like ‘I Will Always Love You,’ ‘Jolene,’ or ‘9 to 5.’ I hear a lot of my songs on there. That’s a great treat,” Parton continued. “I just always hate to see them lose, even though I’m very proud of the ones that win, and they deserve it because the public [votes] on that. But I just feel their little hearts. I hate it when they don’t win.”

Parton might be bringing a talent show to her own network

The 9 to 5 star recently turned 77, but she has no plans on slowing down anytime soon. She has many future business prospects, including her own television network. While there are few details about this project, Dolly Parton said she may start a version of American Idol on her network that manages always to be positive.

“I probably will do something like that in the future,” she said. “I’m starting my own network. And so I’ll probably be doing different things at different times and maybe create a show where it could really be positive. Although those are fantastic shows. I love watching it. I would just have trouble being a judge of somebody’s talent.”