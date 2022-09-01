Dolly Parton Revealed Why Miranda Lambert Is Her ‘Soul Sister’

Dolly Parton and Miranda Lambert have quite a few things in common. And Parton revealed she knew Lambert was her “soul sister” after their first meeting. Read on to learn how they “clicked” immediately and what magic quality Lambert said Parton has. Plus, what tried and true life advice did Parton give to Lambert?

Dolly Parton met Miranda Lambert when they re-recorded ‘Dumb Blonde’ for ‘Dumplin’

Parton recorded “Dumb Blonde,” a song about being mistaken for a dumb blonde, and released it in 1966. Fast forward to 2018 when the Netflix movie Dumplin’ came out. Parton worked on the soundtrack and she asked Lambert to revisit her old song with her.

“I’d never gotten to meet [Miranda] until we re-recorded ‘Dumb Blonde’ but we clicked immediately and we’re like soul sisters now! Hope y’all love the song as much as we do,” Parton wrote in a caption.

Miranda Lambert said Dolly Parton is like magic ‘on a dang cupcake box’

Lambert said she counts Parton among her role models and shared that she thinks the “Jolene” singer has a magical quality (per Music Mayhem). “I don’t know what kind of fairy dust was sprinkled on her, but it’s just when she walks in a room, it changes the whole room,” she explained.

While talking to Esquire, Lambert explained why she looks up to Parton. “Dolly is a big one for me because it’s so much more than just the records — that’s where it starts and ends, and that’s why we all love Dolly,” she said. “But the movies and the charity work and the theme park and the book, now she’s on a dang cupcake box, what else can she do?”

She continued, “That’s something we should all strive for, to take our brand, take our songs, and grow them and touch people’s lives in all kinds of ways.”

However, Lambert also noted that she doesn’t want to emulate Parton’s envious career. Or that of Reba McEntire, either, for that matter. She said, “You look at Reba, you look at Dolly, it’s very much about the film and television side, and they’re amazing at it. That’s not something that I feel comfortable doing.”

“It’s not to say that I wouldn’t dabble in it or try something, but that part of my life where tabloids came into the picture, all that invasion of privacy,” she said, “I’m not willing to sacrifice that for any reason ever again.”

Dolly Parton gave Miranda Lambert reassuring life advice

Lambert, who went through a painful, public divorce from Blake Shelton, revealed to Southern Living that Parton gave her some tried and true advice for getting through life in the spotlight.

“The overall message was, ‘Keep going. You do you. Believe in what you believe in …'” Lambert shared, adding, “That’s how I’ve always lived, but it was so nice to have someone like her reassure me of that.

