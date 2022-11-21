Dolly Parton Reveals 3 Rock Legends Who Made Her Starstruck: ‘It’s Just Such a Thrill’

Dolly Parton is a country music legend who has met hundreds of other celebrities. However, the Tennessee singer still can get starstruck by some of her contemporaries. Recently, Dolly Parton says she became starstruck by three rock legends who she collaborated with.

Dolly Parton is making her first rock album

Dolly Parton | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Parton has been a smashing success in country music and holiday music. She was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to celebrate her career achievements. Her induction inspired her to make a rock album, as she wants to prove she belongs in this hall with other rock legends.

“I’m not sure if you’ve heard, but I’m making a rock album,” Parton told People. If I’m gonna be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I’m gonna earn it.”

The album appears to be filled with Parton’s covers of classic rock songs with many appearances from other rock legends. The “Jolene” singer revealed one song she plans to include on the album is “Heart of Glass” by Blondie, and she wants Blondie lead singer Debbie Harry and Pat Benatar to sing on it.

Parton reveals 3 other singers who made her starstruck

For her upcoming rock album, Dolly Parton is working with other iconic artists. In an interview with People, Parton reveals she has been talking to other artists and was “starstruck” while speaking with them. The three she highlights are Elton John, Mick Jagger, and Debbie Harry.

“I’ve been starstruck a lot lately,” Parton admits. “I’m working on a rock album now, and I’ve been talking to Elton John, Mick Jagger, and Debbie Harry. Every time I speak to one of them, it’s just such a thrill.”

Parton’s ability to be shocked by celebrities makes her even more relatable. It’s not confirmed if they will appear on her next album, but most would be honored to work with Parton.

Parton wants Led Zeppelin to appear on her new album

In 2002, Parton released a bluegrass-inspired cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.” In an interview with Pollstar, she says she wants to re-record the track with guitarist Jimmy Page and singer Robert Plant for her upcoming rock album.

“I’m going to redo that really on the money,” Parton shares. “I did it kind of bluegrass-style when I did it; but when I do the rock album, I’m going to actually re-record it – and do it more true to the regular record. I’m trying to see if Robert Plant might sing on it. Maybe Jimmy Page might do the pick-up part on it. I’m looking forward to dragging in some of the great classic people, girls and boys, to sing on some of the songs. I’m not far enough along to discuss who and what, but I am going to do an album.”

Neither Page nor Plant has confirmed if they will appear on the album, but Parton remains hopeful that the collaboration will happen. However, Plant once commented on Parton’s cover and said he was a fan of many aspects of it.

RELATED: What Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant Thought of Dolly Parton’s Cover of ‘Stairway to Heaven’