Dolly Parton Reveals Her Favorite Performance That Made Her Feel Like a ‘Rock Star’

Dolly Parton was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The country singer was hesitant about the nomination because she didn’t consider herself a rock star. However, one of her favorite live performances made her feel like she belonged in the rock universe.

Dolly Parton is coming out with a rock album

After accepting the nomination to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Parton announced she was making a rock album. The album is titled Rock Star and is expected to be released in Fall 2023. The “Jolene” singer has shared that the album will consist of covers of classic rock songs with guest appearances from musicians like Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, and Elton John. In an interview with Pollstar, Parton explained why she wanted to make her first rock album now.

“When I got nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I thought, ‘Well, no better time to do it.’ I had always wanted to do it,” Parton shared. “My husband is a big hard rock ’n’ roll fan, and for years I thought, ‘One of these days, I’d like to do an album mainly just for him, just to kind of do it.’ When I got nominated, I thought, “Why not just go ahead and do it while the iron’s hot? Maybe have some of the greats, the legends of rock ‘n’ roll sing along with me.”

Parton shares the performance that made her feel like a ‘rock star’

The country singer was asked what her favorite live performance was, and she chose the Glastonbury Festival. Dolly Parton performed at the festival in 2014 and said she was “scared to death” because the festival is typically more of a rock music scene. She wasn’t sure how her music and performance style would translate, but the audience was excited to see her and sang along to many of her songs.

“When I was talking and telling the stories and singing the songs that I thought they would not be interested in, they were all standing on their feet,” Parton explained. “They were so respectful, and it was such a huge success. So many people came, that I was really adored and felt honored and emotional about that whole thing. You do remember things that stand out like that. They did know who I was. And I thought these people are not going to be that familiar with my music because, you know, it’s country and all that. But they were! That’s as close as I’ve felt to being a rock star, was at that Glastonbury Festival.”

Parton has no plans to retire but will most likely not tour again

While Dolly Parton loves feeling like a rock star, she said her days of touring like a rock star are over. She has no plans to stop performing, but she doesn’t want to tour. The primary reason is that she and her husband, Carl Dean, are getting older, and she would feel regret if something happened while on the road.

“I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then,” Parton told Pollstar. “Maybe do a long weekend of shows or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore. I’ve done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy. I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband. We’re getting older now, and I don’t want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time.”