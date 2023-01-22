Dolly Parton Reveals Her Biggest Cooking Mistake

Dolly Parton is not only a gifted singer and songwriter but also a talented cook. She enjoys making recipes from her childhood and sharing homemade meals with friends and family.

Parton knows how to whip up a delicious meal, but she’s no stranger to the occasional blunder. The 9 to 5 singer recently revealed one of her biggest cooking mistakes.

Dolly Parton’s Duncan Hines partnership

Parton partnered with Duncan Hines on a line of baking mixes and cake frosting last year. The collection includes an array of cake mixes, such as coconut and banana pudding.

“I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic mom-and-pop kind of cooking,” says Parton in a statement. “I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others.”

She recently collaborated with the brand again to introduce additional items. The new line includes brownie, biscuit, and cornbread mixes. Parton says they decided to include cornbread this time because so many people were asking for a cornbread mix.

“Because we did so well with the cake mixes, we started thinking about what our next lap was going to be, and the public started saying that they really wanted some cornbread,” Parton tells Eater. “So Duncan Hines got to doing their research about whether people like sweet cornbread or the regular, and I guess the sweet won out. I grew up eating the other, but we’re really trying to be true to the South and do the things that the majority of people want.”

Dolly Parton’s biggest cooking mistake

Parton says she’s a great cook, but she admits she doesn’t always get it right in the kitchen. There are times when her recipes don’t go as planned. Her biggest cooking mistake occurred when she was trying to impress someone.

“Back in my Tennessee mountain home growing up, we always kept things in big crocks — the salt, the sugar, the flour, the cornmeal,” Parton tells Eater. “And it’s easy to mistake salt for sugar if somebody’s accidentally switched those crocks around. I remember baking a cake for a pie supper where I was trying to make an impression on a boy, hoping he would buy my pie. But turns out, I put salt in it instead of sugar. He still bought the pie, but it was not very good.”

Dolly Parton enjoys having her husband in the kitchen

Parton says she likes it when her husband, Carl Dean, sits in the kitchen while she cooks. She enjoys his company.

“I like it when he comes,” Parton tells People. “A lot of times he’ll sit and watch me, or he’ll talk. He’s a pretty good cook. Not a gourmet cook, but I tour so much he’s always, through the years, had to fix things for himself. So, he knows how to do that, but he loves my cooking.”

