Dolly Parton Reveals What She Hopes Fans Say About Her in 100 Years

Dolly Parton is a country music legend, a savvy businesswoman, a philanthropist, and a cultural icon, but she revealed the one thing she wants fans to remember about her. Here’s what the “Jolene” singer said she hopes people say about her in 100 years.

Dolly Parton | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Dolly Parton predicted what she would be like ‘as an old lady’

Dolly Parton guessed what she would be like “as an old lady” during a 1983 interview on Wogan. The singer was 37 years old at the time.

“I would imagine I’ll be quite a character when I’m older,” she said. “I would love to always be able to just be whatever seems to make me happy. And I would love to be able to write songs and to write books and be sort of like Agatha Christie and always be productive and be an advisor to other people in the business, and so I’m trying to learn all I can.”

The “9 to 5” singer added, “But I’m sure I’ll be as ridiculous as an old lady as I am as a young one.”

Dolly Parton revealed what she wants fans to say about her in 100 years

The country music star has countless accomplishments under her belt. She has won 10 Grammy Awards, sold millions of records, launched the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and created Dollywood theme park, just to name a few.

But none of that is what Parton wants to be remembered for. In the same 1983 interview with Wogan, Parton revealed what she hoped fans would say about her in 100 years.

“Somebody said to me once, ‘What do you want people to say about you 100 years from now?’” Parton shared. “And I said, ‘I want them to say boy, does she ever look good for her age.’”

Dolly Parton recently celebrated 50 years on the Grand Ole Opry and said: “You wonder how people will remember you when you're older. And I'm older, and I'm seeing how people are remembering me. And that makes me feel very humble."



What makes you feel humble? pic.twitter.com/hJmTEUMTU8 — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) October 16, 2019

The country music star has shared her philosophy on age and beauty

The singer, known for her signature blonde locks and over-the-top style, has often shared her philosophy on age and beauty. Parton has also been open about her cosmetic surgeries and procedures.

“Thanks to Botox and fillers, as well as the work that I’ve already had, my face pretty much maintains itself,” she once said (per Into the Gloss). “I look at myself like a show dog. I’ve got to keep her clipped and trimmed and in good shape. If I see something sagging, bagging, or dragging, I’ll get it nipped, tucked, or sucked.”

And according to Southern Living, Parton shared her secrets to looking youthful. “People say, ‘How [do] you stay looking so young?’ I say, ‘Well, good lighting, good doctors, and good makeup.’”