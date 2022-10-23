Dolly Parton Reveals How Her Husband Reacts When She’s Sick

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean have been married since 1966. She says her husband is one of her biggest supporters. The country music star once revealed how her husband reacts when she’s not feeling well.

Dolly Parton says her husband is ‘a fountain of God clues’

In her book Dream More, Parton talks about how much she appreciates her husband. She says she relies on him as a spiritual guide and can always depend on him for spiritual support.

Parton refers to her husband as “my own personal fountain of God clues.” She says there have been times when she would start “stewing over” a situation and her husband would say something that seemed to solve her dilemma, even if he wasn’t aware of what she was dealing with at the time.

Parton says many times Dean will say “exactly what I need to hear.” She says his comments might not be related to a specific situation, but they often provide important clues that guide her next step. Says Parton, “By saying what’s on his mind, and by being true and honest, he gives me the answers I need.”

Dolly Parton described how her husband reacts when she’s sick

In her book, Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business, Parton says her husband doesn’t react well when she’s sick. According to her, Dean lectures her and tells her things she would prefer not to hear. For example, Parton says her husband tells her she wouldn’t be sick if she took time to slow down. She agrees and says he’s probably right.

Parton thinks her husband is hard on her when she’s sick because he gets scared. She thinks he’s afraid of losing her. “I try to keep most serious things from him,” says Parton.

Dolly Parton explains why she works so much

Parton doesn’t deny working a lot. She says it’s important for her to stay busy so that she doesn’t get depressed. During an interview with journalist Lorianne Crook, Parton says she enjoys working. She feels energized by her work.

Parton says depression and boredom set in if she doesn’t work. If she has too much downtime, she doesn’t feel like herself. “I’m a very creative, sensitive person, and I have to stay busy,” Parton tells Crook. “Boredom isn’t a good thing for a personality like mine to feel.”

Parton spoke about a time when she couldn’t work because she was sick. She says she had difficulty expressing her feelings during that time. As a result, she felt like a dark cloud was resting over her.

“One time when I was off sick, I was very bored and I kind of turned all that creativity in on myself,” Parton tells Crook. “I’m very sensitive, and people like me become very depressed. There’s a lot of sadness involved. I just know that I’m better off when I’m giving, and I feel like I’m being productive because I think too much; I think too deep; I think too hard. And I analyze too much, and I would just rather be busy.”

