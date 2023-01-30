Dolly Parton Reveals One of the Most ‘Overwhelming’ Parts of Performing

Dolly Parton is not just one of the most famous country musicians, she is also one of the most popular celebrities of all time. Parton is known for her singing, acting, songwriting, philanthropy, and performances. During an appearance on the Rachael Ray Show, Parton revealed one of the most “overwhelming” parts of performing.

Dolly Parton | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Dolly Parton thinks performing can be ‘overwhelming’

On Jan. 24, Parton appeared virtually on the Rachael Ray Show. During the talk show, Ray asked Parton what it was like to hear “other artists” cover her music.

In her answer, Parton brought up two of her most popular songs that have been covered and are known by fans across genres and generations.

“Well, I’ll tell you that is one of the more overwhelming feelings that I’ve experienced in my whole career,” Parton answered. “To be out on stage and have the whole audience singing on a song like ‘9 to 5,’ ‘I Will Always Love You,’ it is a thrill that you would have to be able to experience it for real to know what it feels like.”

She added, “But it is just such an overwhelming, it’s just like everything just kind of bubbles up inside you.”

Dolly Parton admired artists who had hit songs

While on the Rachael Ray Show, Parton revealed that she always admired artists who were able to release timeless hits.

“To know that you have written something that has touched that many lives and that people know it and sang along, I always wondered, I used to admire people when they had those songs like that as I was growing up in the business,” Parton explained.

She continued, “I would think ‘That must be a great feeling.’ And then when it happens to you, and it’s just overwhelming. So, it’s always a great joy.”

The singer recently performed some of her hits with Miley Cyrus

One of the most recent examples of Parton performing her classic songs occurred on Dec. 31, 2022. For the occasion, Parton co-hosted Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC.

During the holiday special, Parton performed two of her most popular songs, “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Before performing “Jolene,” Cyrus said, “Hey, Aunt Dolly, we forgot something.”

What? What’d we forget?” Parton asked.

“I came from LA, you came from Nashville, all the way to Miami, and we didn’t even do ‘Jolene,’” Cyrus explained.

“Well, that can’t happen,” Parton said.

As soon as the two started performing “Jolene,” the audience burst into applause and started singing along.

Parton originally released “I Will Always Love You” in 1974. It was later covered by Whitney Houston in 1992 for the movie The Bodyguard. This version of “I Will Always Love You” became one of Houston’s most well-known songs.

During Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, Parton used Cyrus’ song “Wrecking Ball” to lead into a rendition of “I Will Always Love You.”

Based on fans’ reactions, it is clear that Parton has become like the artists she used to admire while starting out in the music industry.