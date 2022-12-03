Dolly Parton Reveals Plans to Open ‘Dolly Center’ in Nashville, Along With a New Museum

Dolly Parton is a country music legend and wants to continue building her empire in her home state of Tennessee. She recently revealed possible plans to open up “Dolly Center” in Nashville, complete with restaurants, bars, and a new museum.

Dolly Parton is a dominant force in the world of entertainment

Dolly Parton | Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

It’s hard to find an area of entertainment that Dolly Parton hasn’t left a mark on. She has hundreds of iconic country songs and has appeared in many movies and TV shows. She also started Dolly Parton’s Stampede, a four-course dinner theater attraction where guests can experience various forms of country entertainment while devouring southern comfort foods.

Her most significant business endeavor is Dollywood, an amusement park in Pigeon Forge, TN. The park features state-of-the-art rollercoasters and shows all set to a Tennessee theme. The theme park is also a tribute to the life and career of Parton and features the Chasing Rainbows Museum. The museum is home to many unique memorabilia and awards highlighting Parton’s career achievements.

Dolly Parton wants to open ‘Dolly Center’ in Nashville

Country legend @DollyParton tells us about her new Christmas movie, plans for her own tourist spot in Nashville, and her hopes of playing Bonnaroo one day. https://t.co/oUQwjk8FHJ — Tennessean (@Tennessean) November 27, 2022

In an interview with The Tennessean, Dolly Parton revealed early details for a museum she wants to open in Nashville. While there has yet to be a confirmed opening date for the museum or details on what the museum will be, it will most likely be similar to her Dollywood museum.

“I’m going to have a museum here [in Nashville] pretty soon,” Parton revealed. “We have the museum at Dollywood, of course, but I would love to have something here since this is really my home.”

However, the museum is just the beginning, as she said she wants to create a massive complex, known as “Dolly Center.” The center would include possible restaurants, bars, and grills, owned by the “Jolene” singer. Parton said she wants a business in Nashville, but “right now though, I’ve got so many things going. I can do without that for the moment. But someday, I will have a business here.”

While there is still plenty of time to iron out the details, she did say it could be located on lower Broadway.

Parton is busy with her upcoming Christmas special

Dolly Parton, 76, is incredibly ambitious and is currently busy with many projects before she starts building her possible businesses in Nashville. She recently released the deluxe edition of her holiday album A Holly Dolly Christmas and a new holiday song with Jimmy Fallon.

Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas is also coming to NBC soon. The television special is a musical about making a network television Christmas special. Joining Parton is an extensive talented cast that includes Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, and Miley Cyrus. The special premieres on NBC on Dec. 1.

Parton will also be co-headlining Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with her goddaughter on Dec. 31 on NBC. The recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has many plans ahead of her and is not planning on stopping anytime soon.

