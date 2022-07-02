Dolly Parton Reveals Why She Said She Wanted to Marry Prince Harry Before Meghan Markle

Dolly Parton is a singer, a songwriter, an actor, an author, and like most of us has never been to a royal wedding.

The Queen of Country met and performed for Queen Elizabeth II in 1977 during the monarch’s Diamond Jubilee tour. Years later, Parton had hoped to meet and perform for Prince William but when that didn’t happen the “Jolene” artist set her sights on Prince Harry. Here’s what Parton said about marrying the Duke of Sussex.

(L): Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 2022 SXSW | Rick Kern/FilmMagic, (R): Prince Harry takes part in a Coach Core training session | Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

Parton did not get an invite to Prince William and Kate’s royal wedding

On April 29, 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s walked down the aisle. Following the grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey, a reception for the future king and his bride was held at Buckingham Palace and the star asked to sing during that event was Ellie Goulding.

Parton commented that she was a little upset about not scoring an invite to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s royal wedding saying: “I didn’t get an invite which is disappointing.”

Parton said she would marry ‘little cutie’ Prince Harry

Dolly Parton on the set of the ‘Today’ show | Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

DNA India noted that not long after Will and Kate’s nuptials took place, Parton joked about a way she could get to a royal wedding and mentioned William’s brother.

“I’ll just marry Harry then I’ll be guaranteed to go to the next one for sure. He’s a little cutie, isn’t he?” the Sun quoted her saying at the time.

The “9 to 5” singer then added: “Everybody loves a princess wedding — it’s a fairytale. Romance is always wonderful. Everyone wants romance in their lives and if they can’t have it in their own they like watching it in someone else’s.”

The country singer didn’t get an invite to Harry and Meghan’s wedding either

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving St. George Chapel at Windsor Castle on their wedding day | Ben STANSALL – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Of course, Parton and Harry didn’t get hitched. The country star has been happily married to Carl Dean for more than 55 years, and on May 19, 2018, Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot. Unfortunately, Parton did not get an invite to that affair either.

Elton John was tapped to perform at the Sussexes’ royal wedding. During the duke and duchess’s lunchtime reception at Windsor Castle John sang several of his biggest hits including “Your Song, Tiny Dancer,” and “I’m Still Standing.”

Idris Elba DJed the evening at Frogmore Cottage. The actor revealed to BBC Radio 1Xtra that one of the tracks he played that night was a Whitney Houston song, but it wasn’t Parton’s “I Will Always Love You,” it was actually “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).”

