Dolly Parton Says She Will ‘Miss’ Loretta Lynn ‘Dearly’ Following Country Legend’s Death

On Oct. 4, 2022, country music star Loretta Lynn died at the age of 90, and her friend Dolly Parton is paying her respects. Following the announcement of Lynn’s death, Parton shared a statement online asserting that she will “miss” Lynn “dearly” after decades of friendship.

(L-R) Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music

Loretta Lynn died at the age of 90 years old

At 11 a.m. ET on Oct. 4, a statement was shared on Lynn’s social media accounts, while a full-length obituary was written on the singer’s website.

“A statement from the family of Loretta Lynn. ‘Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,'” reads the statement on Twitter.

A follow-up tweet reads, “The family has asked for privacy during this time, as they grieve. An announcement regarding a memorial will be forthcoming in a public announcement.”

A third tweet in the Twitter thread included a photo of Lynn playing guitar in an office.

A statement from the family of Loretta Lynn.



"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.” The family of Loretta Lynn. — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) October 4, 2022

RELATED: Loretta Lynn’s Husband: Inside Her Marriage to Oliver Lynn

On Lynn’s official website, the singer’s obituary advises fans to donate to the Loretta Lynn Foundation instead of sending flowers.

“In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the Loretta Lynn Foundation. Information about a memorial service/celebration of life will be made available at a later date. For more information, visit LorettaLynn.com,” the obituary reads.

Dolly Parton released a statement about her friend

Shortly after Lynn’s death was announced, Parton released a statement of her own on social media. On Twitter, Parton captioned the statement with an emoji of a red heart.

“So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them,” Parton wrote. “I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace.”

Parton and Lynn first met in the 1960s while both were starting in the country music industry, and they remained friends until Lynn’s death in 2022.

RELATED: Loretta Lynn’s Children: How Many Kids Did She Have?

Dolly Parton celebrated Loretta Lynn’s 90th birthday

Lynn turned 90 years old on April 14, 2022. For the singer’s birthday, a compilation video of multiple country stars singing “Happy Birthday” and sharing sweet messages was created and posted online.

The video shows Parton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and other stars celebrating Lynn.

“I love you with all my heart and I send best wishes to you,” Reba McEntire shared in the video. “You go, girl!”

The birthday video concluded with Parton singing “Happy Birthday” to Lynn.

“Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you, happy birthday dear Loretta, we will always love you!” Parton sings.

RELATED: How Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton Supported Loretta Lynn After a Tragedy on Her Ranch