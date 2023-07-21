Dolly Parton has many songs dedicated to her hometown of Tennessee, and she often thinks about this track while visiting Dollywood

Dollywood is an overwhelmingly personal place for Dolly Parton. Not only is the amusement park located in her hometown in Tennessee, but it contains many of her treasured memories. It’s a salute to her music and the state she wrote much of her music about. Dollywood brings back many memories for Parton, making her think of this nostalgic song she wrote.

Dolly Parton thinks about ‘My Tennessee Mountain Home’ when going to Dollywood

Parton grew up in the mountains of Tennessee in a small home with her parents and eleven siblings. While her family was poor, she developed many cherished memories of growing up here, such as attending church, singing with her family, and living on a farm. Her hometown was significant to her, and once she became successful, she wanted to give back by investing in the area.

In 1986, Parton bought an interest in Silver Dollar City, Tennessee, and renamed it Dollywood. Since then, she has become more involved in the operations and has brought many jobs and tourism to the area. In an interview with Travel and Leisure, Parton explained how important the park is to her and the memories it brings back. When she visits, she thinks about her 1972 song, “My Tennessee Mountain Home”.

“When I drive into the area on my way here, when I see the Smokies, I think of my song ‘My Tennessee Mountain Home.’ And, of course, songs like ‘Coat of Many Colors’ and things that have followed me through the years,” Parton explained. “They’re scattered around — those memories and different songs I’ve had. But that’s the one that kind of sums it all up, actually. This is my Tennessee mountain home, and everything that’s around here is a reflection of that.”

“My Tennessee Mountain Home” was released as a single in 1972 and was the title track of her 1973 album. The song features lyrics about her childhood in Tennessee and is based on the Locust Ridge cabin where she lived. A replica of the cabin was built in Dollywood and still resides there.

Dollywood is filled with artifacts from Parton’s life and career

Since Dollywood is a salute to Dolly Parton, it only makes sense that the park contains several vital artifacts that tell her life story. Fans can see many of these treasures in the Chasing Rainbows museum. Visitors can see items like the coat of many colors her mom made, handwritten lyrics, and costumes she’s worn on stage or in movies like 9 to 5.

One experience fans can partake in is a stay on Dolly’s tour bus. Since she is no longer touring, she allowed guests to book a stay on her bus and donate the money to her Imagination Library.

“People love going to walk through it, but now they can actually experience it,” she shared. “And when I quit touring for the most part, I didn’t have a need for [the bus], so Dollywood took it over. And now we’re calling it Suite 1986. That was the year that Dollywood opened… I did a little video tour to show people how I lived in it and what it meant to me. I think they’ll enjoy it. And the money for that also goes to the Imagination Library.”