Dolly Parton Supports That Miley Cyrus Does Some Things Just for ‘Shock Value’ — ‘She Can Afford That’

Dolly Parton appreciates that some of Miley Cyrus’s antics are for “shock value.”

The country music icon is no stranger to it herself, though she thinks her honorary goddaughter is at an age where “she can afford” to surprise or even upset an audience. And one thing she said she’ll “never ever” do is “bad-mouth” the “Flowers” singer, adding that’s a promise she’ll keep “no matter what she does.”

(L-R) Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Miley Cyrus shocked audiences with a photo taken when she was 15

As reported by People, Cyrus has had some pretty wild moments, which shocked some observers from time to time. For instance, in 2008, then 15 years old, she graced the cover of Vanity Fair with nothing but a white sheet covering her. After being targeted by outrage over the image, she apologized to her fans and confessed to feeling “embarrassed.”

Cyrus apologized again in 2010 after a photo emerged of her smoking a bong of psychedelic salvia. “I made a mistake,” she said (People). “I’m disappointed in myself for disappointing my fans. For me, it was a bad decision because of my fans and because of what I stand for.”

In 2013, Cyrus famously took the stage in a nude latex bikini at the MTV VMAs, singing and twerking through a performance with Robin Thicke. This was an alleged factor in a split with Liam Hemsworth that came years before they reconciled, married, and then split again.

Dolly Parton said she thinks Miley Cyrus ‘does some stuff just for shock value

Parton was asked for her opinion about some of the things Cyrus made news for, specifically her much-talked-about split from Hemsworth. And she shared that she can relate to some of what she’s going through. “Miley is Miley. Miley is living her life,” she told Extra. “If she ain’t got drama, she will create it ’cause she’s a living soul. She is like me.”

The Steel Magnolias star also added, “Miley is so talented. She has a good head on her shoulders.”

She thinks Cyrus “does some stuff just for shock value, and just because she’s young, she can afford that,” but also declared, “I will never, ever bad-mouth Miley, no matter what she does. I just always hope she comes out the other end alright.”

Dolly Parton made country music ‘sexual,’ Miley Cyrus says

Parton is generally loved by all now, but she used to have a bit of shock value, too, especially in country music. Cyrus pointed out to NPR how her godmother “pushed the boundaries for country music by looking the way that she does, … saying the things that she says, and being sexual in that way.”

She added, “I mean, there’s no one that’s been able to make country music sexual more than Dolly!”

Parton likes to push boundaries, Cyrus said. “If you want to be pushing the boundaries, you have to like it,” she explained. “And to remember that you want to make music for the people that love your music, for your honesty, and for your fans.”

However, Cyrus also noted that the “best thing” is how Parton’s “not afraid to laugh at herself.”