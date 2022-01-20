Dolly Parton Doesn’t Think Taylor Swift Should Play Her in a Movie

Given her extended career and mass appeal, the opportunity to play Dolly Parton in a movie is golden. While there have been several movies about the singer’s life, there is no definitive biopic about her adult life. Many actors are sure to want an opportunity to audition, but Parton has already stated who she does not think would be a good fit. She spoke about why she doesn’t think Taylor Swift would be right for her life story.

Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton attends the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards | David Becker/Getty Images

Dolly Parton has put out several movies about her life

Several works about Parton’s life already exist. Naturally, there are multiple unauthorized biographies, and the autobiographies Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business and Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. She was initially hesitant about pouring her life into a book.

“If I told my real life story I would want to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth,” she said, per the book Dolly on Dolly: Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton. “And in order to do that, that would be the truth as I saw it. It wouldn’t necessarily be somebody else’s view of it. It’s hard when you try to tell your life story and involve other people and you can’t just leave chapters out, you know, like certain relationships or certain people, whether it would be Porter or family or whatever. I just think it’s kind of tough to do it. And the way I would want to write it, it would be too hard and too sticky to do it.”

RIGHT NOW watch Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors – the inspiring true story of living legend Dolly Parton's remarkable upbringing. Watch WPTV. pic.twitter.com/OAJu3u6PTE — WPTV (@WPTV) December 18, 2020

Recently, though, Parton has put forth movies about her life, including Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors and Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.

She doesn’t think Taylor Swift should play her in a movie

Coat of Many Colors and Christmas of Many Colors are both about moments in Parton’s childhood. For an adult biopic, many wonder if Swift is the right choice to portray Parton. Both began their careers as country singers and expanded from there. Parton disagrees with this casting.

“Oh, she’s too tall for me, Lord have mercy,” she told Maclean’s. “Maybe Reese Witherspoon! She’s little. We’ll just have to get her a big old boob job. No, Taylor’s way too classy!”

Parton stands at 5 feet tall, and Swift is 5 foot 11 inches, a stark height difference.

“She’s like a supermodel,” Parton said, per PopSugar. “You’d have to saw her legs off at the knee.”

While a Swift-led biopic may not be in the cards, there’s still hope for a musical collaboration between the two artists.

Dolly Parton has expressed her admiration for Taylor Swift

Though she doesn’t think Swift is the right choice for her biopic, Parton is a fan of the “Blank Space” singer.

“I really, really admire and respect her,” she told Billboard, adding, “I have since she started. I think she’s done it in her own way, as I’ve done it in mine, in my own way. But I really think she’s just been incredible in the way that she’s known how to market herself, how to keep herself straight, you know, in her lane so to speak.”

Swift feels the same way, expressing her excitement when Parton mentioned her in a speech.

I need nothing else for my birthday this year. Or any other year. Ever. This is it. I love you Dolly ♥️ https://t.co/kFo1RpaNQO — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 11, 2020

“I need nothing else for my birthday this year,” she wrote. “Or any other year. Ever. This is it. I love you Dolly.”

RELATED: Dolly Parton Revealed Her Current Celebrity Crush: ‘I Can’t Excuse Myself on That’