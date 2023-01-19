Dolly Parton to Launch Her Very Own TV Network

Dolly Parton shared some exciting news. The country singer recently shared she’s planning on starting a network. She will follow in the footsteps of Oprah Winfrey and Chip and Joanna Gaines once she moves forward with the project. Here’s what Parton shared about her plans.

The Dolly Parton network could be on the way soon

Parton discussed her career and future projects during an interview with Forbes. During the interview, she revealed her plans to start a network. “Well, I’m actually hoping to start my own network and actually have movies and other programming on that, so that’s something that is coming up,” says Parton.

One movie Parton has in the works is a film based on Run, Rose, Run, her book with author James Patterson. She also released an album based on the book last year with the same title.

Dolly Parton’s movies and TV shows

Parton has already appeared in many movies and TV shows over the years. She is known for performing on The Porter Wagoner Show from 1967 to 1975. However, the country singer has been part of many more productions since then.

After singing with Porter Wagoner, Parton appeared in an episode of the TV series Captain Kangaroo. In 1980, she made her film debut in the classic movie 9 to 5 alongside Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dabney Coleman. This was followed by The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas two years later, which starred Burt Reynolds. Some of Parton’s other productions include appearances in A Smoky Mountain Christmas, Steel Magnolias, Unlikely Angel, Joyful Noise, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, and more.

Dolly Parton says her life keeps getting ‘better and better’

Parton says she is happy with her life right now. She tells Forbes that her life gets better as time goes on.

“My life just gets better and better,” Parton tells Forbes. “I get older and older, but I don’t feel it and I don’t work it. I just try to still work like I did when I was young, but life has been good to me. I’ve been very blessed and I’ve always wondered what life would be if I was successful with my work and how people would see me in my later years–and now I’m here and it’s nice to know that I seem to be still important in the world and I can still do some things to try to help make life a little bit better, if I can.”

Parton says her journey has been great. She can’t think of what she would do for a living other than being a country singer. “It’s been a great journey,” Parton continues. “It’s had its ups-and-downs, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I don’t know what else I’d do, if not this.”

