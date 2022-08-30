Dolly Parton Warned Miley Cyrus to Be ‘Careful’ and ‘Cautious’ With Liam Hemsworth

According to Dolly Parton, she doesn’t usually give advice. But she once had some words that she thought Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth might find some benefit from.

Read on to learn more about Parton’s relationship with Cyrus and the “cautious” wisdom she shared about building a healthy marriage.

(L) Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy (R) Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dolly Parton is ‘so proud’ of honorary goddaughter Miley Cyrus

Parton and Cyrus have a somewhat unique bond as Cyrus is Parton’s honorary goddaughter. And they began working together back in the days of Hannah Montana.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cyrus recalled the first time Parton joined the cast for a table read. “I had, like, zit cream all over my face, and my pajamas were on,” she described, “and we all had our backpacks, going to school.”

Cyrus said Parton stole the show: “… She came in, in a pink silk robe! And her hair could barely fit through the doorway!”

Parton praised Cyrus for her work ethic after the experience. She told Vanity Fair she watched her “little goddaughter” like a “proud mama” while they filmed. According to her, she was thinking, “I’m so proud of you.”

Dolly Parton warned Miley Cyrus to be ‘cautious’ in her marriage to Liam Hemsworth

In a 2016 interview with Digital Spy, Parton was asked what marriage advice she had for Cyrus and Hemsworth. She noted, “… I don’t give people advice,” but shared some wisdom she thought might help, using her own long and successful marriage to Carl Dean as a blueprint.

“Keep a great respect for each other,” Parton said. “My husband and I respect each other. We have a lot in common.”

She went on, “I just say to be respectful and mindful of the other person’s feelings and try to compromise when you need to. Don’t ever start arguing because that can become a habit and a pattern. Better to just walk away than to start throwing things back and forth and all that.”

Perhaps most importantly, she said, “I would say be cautious and be careful,” adding, “And be loving and kind!”

Miley Cyrus said leaving Liam Hemsworth was a ‘healthy decision’

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth came in like a wrecking ball and smashed those split rumors with our new favorite video. https://t.co/LhGvqUuKfu pic.twitter.com/D2DgR6VYjd — E! News (@enews) July 19, 2018

After meeting in 2009 while filming The Last Song, Cyrus and Hemsworth spent the next decade in and out of relationship limbo. They made their red carpet debut in March 2010 and announced their first engagement in 2012. But by September 2013, the wedding was officially off (per Cosmopolitan).

They reunited in 2015, and their engagement was officially back on in 2016. Cyrus and Hemsworth finally married in December 2018 but split in August 2019. In the end, she said she was relieved by their 2020 divorce.

Sources suggested Cyrus became exhausted by Hemsworth’s alleged hard partying, as indicated by a line in her song “Slide Away” — seemingly about him — in which she sang, “Don’t want the whiskey and pills.”

On the other hand, sources close to Hemsworth said he was “far too traditional” to ever “share Miley with anyone.” They said he was hoping for a fresh start after the split (per Cosmopolitan).

RELATED: Why Dolly Parton Said She Could Never Have Pulled Off What Miley Cyrus Has