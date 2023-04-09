Dolly Parton: What to Watch for Fans of the Queen of Country

While Dolly Parton is primarily a musician, fans have had the opportunity to watch her in a number of films over the years. She has filmed TV specials and even her own variety show. For fans looking for documentaries about the country star or just a chance to see her acting chops, here are five films and series to check out soon.

Dolly Parton | Dolly Parton | Andrew Putler/Redferns

‘9 to 5’

Parton has acted in many films over the years, but her first role was in the 1980 movie 9 to 5. In it, Parton plays Doralee Rhodes, the secretary to a controlling and misogynistic boss. She teams up with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin’s characters to kidnap the boss and run the company themselves. Parton received a Golden Globe nomination for her acting and an Oscar nomination for writing the title song.

Parton said she was extremely comfortable in the part, despite having not acted before.

“I was real comfortable with the part I played because it was so me,” she told Playgirl in 1981. “It was just amazing how well (writer/director) Colin Higgins got me down, as far as my character. She’s pretty much like me, a believable, likable person.”

9 to 5 is available on HBO Max.

‘Dolly Parton: Here I Am’

The 2019 documentary Dolly Parton: Here I Am begins with Parton celebrating the 50th anniversary of her first time performing at the Grand Ole Opry. In the years since her adolescent performance, Parton has married, won Grammys, embarked on an acting career, and more. The documentary, directed by Francis Whately, tracks Parton’s impressive and unparalleled career.

It digs into her childhood in the Smoky Mountains and her rise to success. It also features interviews with Parton and the people who have played important roles in her career, like Fonda, Linda Perry, and Danny Nozell.

Dolly Parton: Here I Am is available on Netflix.

‘Country Music’

While the Ken Burns series Country Music focuses on far more artists than just Parton, it provides an in-depth look at her genre of music. The eight-episode series follows country music from its earliest roots to the modern day. It chronicles the development of the genre and takes a look at the artists who have defined it, Parton included.

The series details Parton’s upbringing and rise to success. She also appears to discuss her life and genre of music. For fans of country music in general, the series should be required viewing.

Country Music is available on PBS Passport.

‘Still Working 9 to 5’

Over four decades after 9 to 5, the documentary Still Working 9 to 5 examines the origins of the film and its legacy. Parton, Fonda, and Tomlin all talk about their parts and the way things have — or have not — changed for women in the workforce since the film’s release.

While the film may not seem very provocative to modern audiences, the documentary examines fears related to the film’s messaging and the fact that it had three female leads.

‘Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute’

In 2019, Parton was the MusiCares Person of the Year, making her the first country artist to receive the honor. The 2021 documentary Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute celebrates Parton’s career and features a number of artists covering her songs. Notable guests include Miley Cyrus, Willy Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Mavis Staples, and Brandi Carlisle. The documentary provides a fitting tribute to Parton’s impressive career.

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute is available to watch on Netflix.