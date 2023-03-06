Why Dolly Parton Won’t Eat ‘Much of Anything’ Miley Cyrus Cooks

National treasure Dolly Parton might be an honorary godmother to Miley Cyrus, but don’t expect her to eat “much of anything” the “Flowers” singer cooks. According to Parton, the two stars have vastly different tastes in food, and that’s because Cyrus has tried a few diets that leave “good ol’ food like meatloaf” off the menu of options.

(l-r) Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus | Vijat Mohindra/NBC/Getty Images

Dolly Parton doesn’t think she’d like a meal that Miley Cyrus cooks

Parton talked to Insider about her relationship with Cyrus, revealing she doesn’t ask her goddaughter to cook for her. “I doubt I’d eat much of anything that Miley cooks ’cause it would have no taste,” she laughed.

“Even if she cooked me something, I’m sure I’d have to doctor it up a little for myself,” she added. “I would have to have some bacon grease.”

It’s not that Parton thinks Cyrus would be a lousy chef, but that she’s “picky” about food. “Miley’s trying to watch what she eats now — she’s gone through a lot of phases of being vegetarian or … vegan or whatever,” the country music icon explained, adding, “But in the earlier days, or when her defenses are down, we still eat that good ol’ food like meatloaf.”

Miley Cyrus follows a plant-based diet

Though Cyrus was once vegan, which she said she did partly because of her beloved pets, she now follows a plant-based diet that doesn’t entirely eliminate animal products but avoids them (per Elle Australia). She credited the change away from a vegan diet with helping combat pain and brain fog.

Cyrus shared, “Now I’m so much sharper than I was, and I think that I was, at one point, pretty [malnourished].”

“I remember going to Glastonbury [music festival], and that was a show that I loved,” she added. “I loved my performance — but I was running on empty.”

After experiencing severe joint pain, Cyrus reintroduced fish into her diet.

Why Miley Cyrus switched to a pescatarian diet

I’m driving around town in a beat up old mercedes, you think I’m crazy. You might be right. #EndlessSummerVacation #March10 pic.twitter.com/gZxMrjlcdV — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 20, 2023

Cyrus shared more details about moving away from her vegan diet on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (per Us Weekly). She said, “I was vegan for a very long time and I’ve had to introduce fish and omegas into my life because my brain wasn’t functioning properly.”

While chatting with Rogan, Cyrus told him that she was a pescatarian, which is like vegetarianism with the addition of fish and other seafood. “That’s where I’m at,” she said. “I’m experimenting a lot with my diet, and my body, and my routine, and my exercise right now.”

She noted that her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth grilled the first fish she ate after years of avoiding it, and she cried over the creature’s life while she ate. “I cried, like, for a long time. I cried for the fish …,” she shared. “It really hurts me to eat fish.”

But she still does her part for the animals, despite whatever diet she follows. “I have 22 animals on my farm in Nashville. I’ve got 22 in my house in Calabasas. I’m doing all I need to do for the animals,” she declared.