Dolly Parton’s ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones’ Will Feature 23 of Her Greatest Hits

Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection features “9 to 5,” “Jolene,” and over 20 other hits from the Queen of Country. Here’s what we know about this upcoming release.

‘Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection’ releases on Nov. 18, 2022

The Queen of Country celebrates some of her beloved songs with a new album. Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection is scheduled for a November 2022 release on most major streaming platforms.

According to Legacy Recordings, Parton’s note to fans read, “Every one of these songs has a special memory behind it for me. I hope that you make some special memories of your own while listening to them. Enjoy the Diamonds & Rhinestones album. – Musically yours, Dolly.”

Dolly Parton ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones’ tracklist

As a songwriter with an expansive discography, Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection features tracks from every Parton era.

“9 To 5” – From the RCA Victor album 9 To 5 And Odd Jobs (1980) “Jolene” – From the RCA Victor album Jolene (1974) “Here You Come Again” – From the RCA Victor album Here You Come Again (1977) “Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers)” – From the Kenny Rogers album Eyes That See In The Dark (1983) “I Will Always Love You” – From the RCA Victor album Jolene (1974) “Coat Of Many Colors” – From the RCA Victor album Coat Of Many Colors (1971) “My Tennessee Mountain Home” – From the RCA Victor album My Tennessee Mountain Home (1973) “The Bargain Store” – From the RCA Victor album The Bargain Store (1975) “Baby I’m Burnin'” – From the RCA Victor album Heartbreaker (1978) “Better Get To Livin'” – From the Dolly Records album Backwoods Barbie (2008) “Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That” – From the Columbia Records album White Limozeen (1989) “Love Is Like A Butterfly” – From the RCA Victor album Love Is Like A Butterfly (1974) “Heartbreaker” – From the RCA Victor album Heartbreaker (1978) “Red Shoes” – From the Dolly Records/RCA Records album Dumplin’ (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (2018) “The Seeker” – From the RCA Victor album Dolly (1975) “Together You & I” – From the Dolly Records album Better Day (2011) “Two Doors Down” – From the RCA Victor album Here You Come Again (1977) “When Life Is Good Again” – From the Butterfly Records digital single (2020) “Tennessee Homesick Blues” – From the RCA Victor album Rhinestone (Original Soundtrack Recording) (1984) “It’s All Wrong, But It’s All Right” – From the RCA Victor album Here You Come Again (1977) “Real Love (with Kenny Rogers)” – From the RCA Victor album Real Love (1985) “Silver Threads and Golden Needles” – Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, and Tammy Wynette – From the Columbia Records album Honky Tonk Angels (1983) “Faith – Galantis & Dolly Parton (featuring Mr. Probz)” – From the Galantis album Church (2020)

Dolly Parton announced ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe’

In addition to her “Greatest Hits” collection, Parton announced a new Christmas album would premiere in 2022. That’s A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe, which features the already released single “‘A Smoky Mountain Christmas.” This holiday production will debut on Oct. 14.

Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection will be available beginning Nov. 18, 2022.

