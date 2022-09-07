Dolly Parton’s ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones’ Will Feature 23 of Her Greatest Hits
Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection features “9 to 5,” “Jolene,” and over 20 other hits from the Queen of Country. Here’s what we know about this upcoming release.
‘Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection’ releases on Nov. 18, 2022
The Queen of Country celebrates some of her beloved songs with a new album. Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection is scheduled for a November 2022 release on most major streaming platforms.
According to Legacy Recordings, Parton’s note to fans read, “Every one of these songs has a special memory behind it for me. I hope that you make some special memories of your own while listening to them. Enjoy the Diamonds & Rhinestones album. – Musically yours, Dolly.”
Dolly Parton ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones’ tracklist
As a songwriter with an expansive discography, Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection features tracks from every Parton era.
- “9 To 5” – From the RCA Victor album 9 To 5 And Odd Jobs (1980)
- “Jolene” – From the RCA Victor album Jolene (1974)
- “Here You Come Again” – From the RCA Victor album Here You Come Again (1977)
- “Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers)” – From the Kenny Rogers album Eyes That See In The Dark (1983)
- “I Will Always Love You” – From the RCA Victor album Jolene (1974)
- “Coat Of Many Colors” – From the RCA Victor album Coat Of Many Colors (1971)
- “My Tennessee Mountain Home” – From the RCA Victor album My Tennessee Mountain Home (1973)
- “The Bargain Store” – From the RCA Victor album The Bargain Store (1975)
- “Baby I’m Burnin'” – From the RCA Victor album Heartbreaker (1978)
- “Better Get To Livin'” – From the Dolly Records album Backwoods Barbie (2008)
- “Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That” – From the Columbia Records album White Limozeen (1989)
- “Love Is Like A Butterfly” – From the RCA Victor album Love Is Like A Butterfly (1974)
- “Heartbreaker” – From the RCA Victor album Heartbreaker (1978)
- “Red Shoes” – From the Dolly Records/RCA Records album Dumplin’ (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (2018)
- “The Seeker” – From the RCA Victor album Dolly (1975)
- “Together You & I” – From the Dolly Records album Better Day (2011)
- “Two Doors Down” – From the RCA Victor album Here You Come Again (1977)
- “When Life Is Good Again” – From the Butterfly Records digital single (2020)
- “Tennessee Homesick Blues” – From the RCA Victor album Rhinestone (Original Soundtrack Recording) (1984)
- “It’s All Wrong, But It’s All Right” – From the RCA Victor album Here You Come Again (1977)
- “Real Love (with Kenny Rogers)” – From the RCA Victor album Real Love (1985)
- “Silver Threads and Golden Needles” – Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, and Tammy Wynette – From the Columbia Records album Honky Tonk Angels (1983)
- “Faith – Galantis & Dolly Parton (featuring Mr. Probz)” – From the Galantis album Church (2020)
Dolly Parton announced ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe’
In addition to her “Greatest Hits” collection, Parton announced a new Christmas album would premiere in 2022. That’s A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe, which features the already released single “‘A Smoky Mountain Christmas.” This holiday production will debut on Oct. 14.
Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection will be available beginning Nov. 18, 2022.
