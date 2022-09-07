Dolly Parton’s ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones’ Will Feature 23 of Her Greatest Hits

September 7, 2022

Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection features “9 to 5,” “Jolene,” and over 20 other hits from the Queen of Country. Here’s what we know about this upcoming release.  

‘Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection’ releases on Nov. 18, 2022

Musical guest Dolly Parton performs on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
The Queen of Country celebrates some of her beloved songs with a new album. Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection is scheduled for a November 2022 release on most major streaming platforms. 

According to Legacy Recordings, Parton’s note to fans read, “Every one of these songs has a special memory behind it for me. I hope that you make some special memories of your own while listening to them. Enjoy the Diamonds & Rhinestones album. – Musically yours, Dolly.”

Dolly Parton ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones’ tracklist 

As a songwriter with an expansive discography, Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection features tracks from every Parton era. 

  1. “9 To 5” – From the RCA Victor album 9 To 5 And Odd Jobs (1980)
  2. “Jolene” – From the RCA Victor album Jolene (1974)
  3. “Here You Come Again” – From the RCA Victor album Here You Come Again (1977)
  4. “Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers)” – From the Kenny Rogers album Eyes That See In The Dark (1983)
  5. “I Will Always Love You” – From the RCA Victor album Jolene (1974)
  6. “Coat Of Many Colors” – From the RCA Victor album Coat Of Many Colors (1971)
  7. “My Tennessee Mountain Home” – From the RCA Victor album My Tennessee Mountain Home (1973)
  8. “The Bargain Store” – From the RCA Victor album The Bargain Store (1975)
  9. “Baby I’m Burnin'” – From the RCA Victor album Heartbreaker (1978)
  10. “Better Get To Livin'” – From the Dolly Records album Backwoods Barbie (2008)
  11. “Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That” – From the Columbia Records album White Limozeen (1989)
  12. “Love Is Like A Butterfly” – From the RCA Victor album Love Is Like A Butterfly (1974)
  13. “Heartbreaker” – From the RCA Victor album Heartbreaker (1978)
  14. “Red Shoes” – From the Dolly Records/RCA Records album Dumplin’ (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (2018)
  15. “The Seeker” – From the RCA Victor album Dolly (1975)
  16. “Together You & I” – From the Dolly Records album Better Day (2011)
  17. “Two Doors Down” – From the RCA Victor album Here You Come Again (1977)
  18. “When Life Is Good Again” – From the Butterfly Records digital single (2020)
  19. “Tennessee Homesick Blues” – From the RCA Victor album Rhinestone (Original Soundtrack Recording) (1984)
  20. “It’s All Wrong, But It’s All Right” – From the RCA Victor album Here You Come Again (1977)
  21. “Real Love (with Kenny Rogers)” – From the RCA Victor album Real Love (1985) 
  22. “Silver Threads and Golden Needles” – Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, and Tammy Wynette – From the Columbia Records album Honky Tonk Angels (1983) 
  23. “Faith – Galantis & Dolly Parton (featuring Mr. Probz)” – From the Galantis album Church (2020)

Dolly Parton announced ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe’ 

In addition to her “Greatest Hits” collection, Parton announced a new Christmas album would premiere in 2022. That’s A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe, which features the already released single “‘A Smoky Mountain Christmas.” This holiday production will debut on Oct. 14.

Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection will be available beginning Nov. 18, 2022.

