‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’: Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray, and Miley Cyrus Added to the Cast

The Queen of Country is becoming the Queen of Christmas. Dolly Parton announced her 2022 release, A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe, and her NBC movie musical, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming television special featuring Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, and Miley Cyrus.

Dolly Parton released ‘A Smoky Mountain Christmas’ in August 2022

Dolly Parton’s ‘Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love’ | Annette Brown/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Parton officially declared Aug. 26 the start of the Christmas season. This artist released the first single off her upcoming album, A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe. That was “A Smoky Moutain Christmas,” originally included in the holiday film of the same title.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” Parton tweeted. “A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe is coming October 14th, and to celebrate, I’m sharing my previously unreleased track ‘A Smoky Mountain Christmas’ today!”

The non-deluxe version of this album debuted in 2020 and included songs, “Christmas On the Square,” “Circle Of Love,” and “Holly Jolly Christmas.” The song “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas” featured Michael Bublé, while “Christmas Is” featured Miley Cyrus. In 2022, celebrities are teaming up with Parton for another holiday-themed project.

Dolly Parton will release ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ in 2022

In addition to her 2022 Christmas album, Parton will create a holiday-themed NBC special — Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.

The movie musical is about a network TV special, sharing the off and on-camera results of Parton’s “desire to share ‘mountain magic’ at Dollywood during Christmas.” Of course, Parton will star as herself in this project, although several other celebrities have a role in Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.

According to Variety, “Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, and Miley Cyrus have been cast as guest stars in NBC’s Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.”

This wouldn’t be the country singer’s first time working with the Cyrus family. Years before, Parton guest starred on Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana. The same website reports Warner Bros. Television will produce the film with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions.

Dolly Parton appeared in other holiday films and TV specials

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas wouldn’t be the first holiday-themed television special involving the country star. For Pentatonix’s A Pentatonix Christmas Special on NBC, Parton appeared as a guest, gifting the vocalists ugly sweaters.

In 2020, the artist released Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square exclusively on Netflix. This was a film written in part by Parton, with music also created by the songwriter.

“I always wanted to write” a Christmas musical, Parton said during an interview with USA Today. “I got to act in the movie, got to sing it, and got to write all the music. So I felt very proud of the whole movie.”

Of course, Christmas classics by Parton are available on most major streaming platforms, with A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe premiering on Oct. 14.

RELATED: Christmas Came Early for Dolly Parton With ‘A Smoky Mountain Christmas’