Dolly Parton’s New Song ‘Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There’ Came to Her in a Dream That ‘Scared [Her] Awake’

On Jan. 19, Dolly Parton turned 77 years old. As part of her birthday, Parton gifted fans with a new song called “Don’t Make Me Have To Come Down There.” In an interview with Southern Living, the country singer shared that she came up with the idea for the song because of a dream.

Dolly Parton | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Dolly Parton released a new song called ‘Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There’

On Jan. 19, Parton released “Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There” as a digital single. In the song, Parton details God appearing to her in a dream.

“Last night I had a dream about God/ He was standing on a mountain top/ Looking down, around in such dismay/ And in my dream I heard him say/ Don’t make me have to come down there/ My children, you had best beware/ If you don’t pay attention, consequences will be dire/ Don’t make me have to come down there,” Parton sings in the song’s first verse and chorus.

The cover art for the song shows rays of light from the sun poking out through the clouds over a city.

How Dolly Parton came up with the idea for her new song

For her birthday, Parton was interviewed by Southern Living. In the interview, Parton explained how she came up with the idea for “Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There.”

“I had a dream about God standing on a mountain looking down on us saying, ‘Don’t make me have to come down there!’” Parton told Southern Living.

According to Southern Living, “Parton said she was jolted awake by the image and immediately began writing a song which she finished over the following weeks and months as more things came to her.”

The singer then decided her birthday was a good time for a surprise release.

“And I just felt like I should drop it on my birthday,” Parton told Southern Living. “So I hope you enjoy it.”

Dolly Parton will release a rock album

Parton is one of the most versatile celebrities and is known as a singer, actor, and philanthropist. As an artist, Parton will be branching out with a rock album of her own.

The singer previewed one of the songs from her upcoming rock album at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. At the induction ceremony, Parton was inducted into the Performer Category and performed a song called “Rockin’.”

While speaking with Southern Living, Parton explained that being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame encouraged her to make a rock album.

“Here I am, a rock star at 77,” Parton said. “That’s the name of the album, I Hope To Be A Rockstar. I’ve done some great music with a lot of iconic people and a lot of iconic songs people love. I’ve always wanted to do it, and getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I felt like I needed to do something to have earned the title.”