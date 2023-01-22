Dolly Parton’s Rock Album to Feature Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, P!nk (Plus Who She’s Still Trying to Get on Board)

Following her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, singer Dolly Parton is releasing a rock album. During an appearance on The View, Parton revealed multiple big names will be part of the project, and the country singer is hoping even more artists join her in collaborating on the rock album.

Dolly Parton | Amy Sussman/WireImage

Dolly Parton is releasing a rock album

On Jan. 17, Parton appeared on The View to discuss her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction and her upcoming rock album.

While on The View, Parton explained that the album was inspired by her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“I just didn’t feel like I had earned it but they explained to me why I was in it and all that so I said, ‘Well, if you insist on giving it to me, I’ll take it,’” Parton said on The View. “But if I’m gonna be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I’m gonna have to do something to earn it.”

She continued, “So I’m doing a rock ‘n roll album, and I’m having a lot of the rock stars that I met that night be on the album with me.”

At the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Parton was inducted into the Performer Category and performed multiple songs.

Multiple artists will be on Dolly Parton’s new album

During her interview on The View, Parton also revealed what artists will be featured on her upcoming album. The album will feature covers of some iconic rock songs including “Stairway to Heaven” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

“But we got great artists. Paul McCartney is singing with me. And we got a lot of wonderful… Stevie Nicks, we just finished our song last night. We got John Fogerty, and we’ve got Steve Perry, and Steven Tyler.”

She added, “We got a lot of great artists, iconic singers that are gonna actually be on with us so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Dolly Parton is trying to convince other singers to be on the album

Parton is currently trying to convince Mick Jagger to take part in recording “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

“I’m doing my best to try to get him on, but I did his song anyway,” Parton said on The View. “I think P!nk and Brandi Carlile are going to be singing on that particular song with me.”

The country singer is also hoping to collaborate with Cher on the album.

“I’m even gonna have Cher on. I’ve been getting a song for her. We’ve been trying to get the right thing put together, but that’s going to be a big thrill I think,” Parton said.

Parton’s upcoming album does not have a set release date yet. While the album will feature classic rock hits, it will also have new original songs by Parton including the song “Rockin'” which she debuted at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2022.