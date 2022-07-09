Dolly Parton’s Sister, Stella, Defends Meghan Markle Saying She’s Glad the Duchess and Harry Got Away From That ‘Toxic Waste Heap’

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke about how they felt they weren’t treated unfairly by the duke’s family and the British media during their time as senior royals, it seems like everyone had an opinion including Dolly Parton’s sister, Stella Parton.

Now, the Queen of Country‘s sibling has given her take and Stella did not mince words about why she thought the Duchess of Sussex was treated poorly by the “toxic waste heap.”

(L): Meghan Markle during official visit to South Africa | Facundo Arrizabalaga – Pool/Getty Images, (R): Dolly Parton’s sister Stella Parton at the Brit Awards | Mike Marsland/WireImage

Dolly Parton’s sister Stella is also a singer

Stella is one of Dolly’s younger siblings and just like her big sis, she got into the music business.

In 1975, Stella put out the song “I Want to Hold You in My Dreams Tonight” and it became a Top 10 country hit. Since then, she has released numerous albums and had several more Top 20 and Top 40 singles.

In addition to her singing career, Stella has written cookbooks and was featured on a few television shows including Dolly’s TV movie Coat of Many Colors in 2015. In 2018, she was a contestant on BBC’s Celebrity MasterChef. And in 2021, Stella was a mystery guest on the show To Tell the Truth.

Dolly Parton and Stella Parton attend the premiere of Dolly Parton’s Coat Of Many Colors | Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Stella says she ‘doesn’t blame Meghan and Harry for leaving toxic waste heap’

Stella’s also been keeping up with all the drama between the Sussexes and the royal family.

The Express noted that Stella recently made her feelings about what transpired known and threw her full support behind Meghan and Harry.

Stella expressed her admiration for the duchess and commended Harry for moving his family out of the U.K.

“I don’t blame Harry for manning up and getting his family away from that toxic waste heap,” the singer said. “Harry committed a cardinal sin, he married a mixed race, beautiful, American woman. Had he chosen a wife like his father did, no one would have had a problem.”

Stella then opined that those who attended the Sussexes’ royal wedding were “jealous” of Meghan saying: “When those kids walked into that church everyone was jealous and treated Harry and his gorgeous, talented, brilliant wife like outcasts. I smell jealousy a mile away.”

Dolly sent a heartfelt message to Queen Elizabeth during her Platinum Jubliee

"As a kid, I was always intrigued by the Kings and Queens." https://t.co/SQPj5WgL2u — 95.7 WKML (@957WKML) June 21, 2022

Dolly on the other hand hasn’t chosen sides or bashed anyone. In fact, during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration in early June the “I Will Always Love You” artist paid tribute to the monarch.

“I want to congratulate you on your Platinum Jubilee,” Dolly said (per Hello!). “I just wanted to say thank you for being wonderful, you are more than pearls and you are more than platinum.”

As she spoke by video, fans noticed a photograph in the background of when Dolly met the queen in person backstage at a theatre in 1977 during the Diamond Jubilee tour. Back then the country songbird, the Jackson 5, Sydney Devine, and Frankie Howard all performed for Queen Elizabeth.

