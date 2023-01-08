Dolly Parton’s Touching Tribute to ‘Little Brother’ Leslie Jordan on ‘Call Me Kat’

Actor Leslie Jordan died on Oct. 24, 2022. One of his most recent roles was playing Phil in the sitcom Call Me Kat. In a new episode of Call Me Kat, the cast and crew of the show made a tribute to Jordan and his character. For the tribute, Dolly Parton made an appearance.

(L-R) Dolly Parton and Leslie Jordan | Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Dolly Parton appeared on ‘Call Me Kat’ to give a tribute to Leslie Jordan

On Jan. 5, a new episode of Call Me Kat premiered on Fox. In the episode, it was revealed that Jordan’s character Phil was written off by moving to Tahiti with his new husband Jalen (John Griffin).

At the end of the episode, the cast broke the fourth wall and showed an empty director’s chair with Jordan’s name on it. The cast members then admitted that they were mourning the loss of Jordan.

After this, Parton appeared in a recorded video to pay tribute to Jordan. The country singer opened her tribute by singing part of the song “Where the Soul Never Dies,” a duet between Jordan and Parton.

“I know usually at a memorial, people talk about somebody. Well, I’m going to talk to you,” Parton said after she stopped singing “Because there is that place on the other side, and I’m certainly going to see you there, little brother. You left a lot of people here with a lot of precious, precious memories. Everybody loved you, but I doubt many of them loved you more than I did.”

Parton continued, “I just want you to know that we all love you, we all miss you, and I bet you’re having a big laugh over all of us being sad and sorrowful. And I know that would be the last thing you would want us to be. You made us happy while you were here, and we’re happy that you’re at peace. I just want you to know that I will always love you. Goodbye, my sweet Leslie.”

Dolly Parton wrote a tribute to Leslie Jordan

After Jordan died in 2022, Parton wrote a tribute to her friend on social media. In her statement, Parton also referred to Jordan as her “brother.”

“Well I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member,” Parton wrote in a statement on Instagram. “Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him.”

She continued, “I know people always say ‘Oh, they will be missed’ but in this case that could not be more true. He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in peace lil’ brother.”

Related Dolly Parton Is Making Her Rock Album With Husband Carl Dean in Mind

Leslie Jordan released music with Dolly Parton in 2021

At the start of her tribute on Call Me Kat, Parton sang a bit of the song “Where the Soul Never Dies.” This song was released on Jordan’s 2021 album Company’s Comin’.

Parton is featured on “Where the Soul Never Dies,” which is the fourth track on the gospel album.

During her tribute, Parton sang the lyrics, “Dear friend, there’ll be no sad farewell/ There’ll be no tear-dimmed eyes/ Where all is peace and joy and love/ And the soul of man never dies.”

“Now that’s some lines from the song that you and I did together,” Parton said.

“Where the Soul Never Dies” was originally written and released in 1928, and it has been covered by multiple artists including Parton and Jordan.