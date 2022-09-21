‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Actors Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Give Audiences ‘Goosebumps’ In ‘Dinner’ Teaser Clip

Don’t Worry Darling is one of the most anticipated films of the fall. The film is Olivia Wilde’s second major release. All summer buzz has been building — both for the movie and the drama surrounding it. Don’t Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, along with an impressive supporting cast including Chris Pine and Gemma Chan.

The Don’t Worry Darling trailers have given audiences a glimpse into the twisted world the characters live in. Now, a new clip of a dinner scene shows Pugh and Pine in a stand-off as everything begins to unravel for Pugh’s character.

The ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ teaser ‘Dinner’

As the clip starts, we see Alice, played by Pugh, and Jack, played by Styles, seated at a table, along with other neighbor couples. Alice begins by pointing out that many of their memories and experiences are eerily similar. They come from the same cities, honeymooned in the same locations, and at least three of the couples met their spouses the same way. The dinner guests grow more concerned and wary as Alice refuses to drop her point and eventually accuses Frank, played by Pine, of altering their memories. The dinner guests watch tensely during the stand-off between Alice and Frank.

The clip highlights the incredible acting skills this cast brings to the film. Pugh and Pine are a perfect match as they face off in the scene. Pugh is flawless as she relentlessly questions the other dinner guests, building the tension up as viewers hold their breath waiting for the confrontation. Pine in turn plays his part perfectly as he remains calm and confident and swiftly works to discredit every claim thrown at her. The clip also showcases Styles’ role as the concerned and loving husband pulled between his wife and employer.

Viewers weighed in on the scene, especially Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

(L-R): Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan attend the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. | Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage

Comments on the clip were overwhelmingly positive, with most singing their praises for both Pugh and Pine. Some viewers commented on how “unsettling” the clip was, which just added to the excitement of seeing the whole film. Others referred to the negative critical reviews that have already come out and stated that they couldn’t see how the film could be that bad if the clip was so good. However, the majority of the comments can be summed up in one viewer’s words: “Florence slaying as usual!”

“Omg the way Harry looked at Florence when she says ‘I didn’t even finish yet’ …it gave me goosebumps,” wrote one user. Another noted they too, got chills — from the score.

“Chris made me so anxious in this scene,” wrote another of Pine. “It just made me want to shut up Flo to protect her cuz she’s gonna get hurt. I think Chris did an outstanding none verbal acting here.”

It seems that despite (or because of) the drama surrounding the film, there are quite a few people excited about this release.

There’s a lot of drama behind ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Don’t Worry Darling‘s press tour has been anything but smooth. Rumors about the film started before the first trailer was even released. First, rumors started spreading about Wilde’s and Style’s relationship. It is unclear when the relationship started, and if Wilde left her previous partner, Jason Sudeikis, for Styles. This led to further speculation that the alleged relationship upset Pugh on set and could be one of many reasons she has been missing from much of the press tour.

As if that weren’t enough, in an interview with Variety, Wilde claimed to have fired Shia LaBeouf. LaBeouf was originally cast in Styles’ part. Wilde stated, “His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions,” and she needed to create a safe space for her cast to work. LaBeouf has refuted those claims, saying that it was his choice to quit since he was not able to find time to rehearse with the cast. LaBeouf even sent Variety screenshots of texts and a video to support his side of the story.

As the release date approaches, more rumors seem to surround this film. Don’t Worry Darling hits theaters on September 23, 2022, so it’s nearly time to see how it all came together.

