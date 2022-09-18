‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Harry Styles Was the 1st Person to Know About His Co-Star Nick Kroll’s Engagement After Helping the Comedian Propose

Emmy award-winning comedian Nick Kroll stars in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming psychological horror flick, Don’t Worry Darling. Before wrapping the buzzworthy movie, however, Kroll had another item to check off his list: finding a creative way to pop the question to his longtime girlfriend.

Funnily enough, ahead of his proposal, he got advice from his Don’t Worry Darling co-stars. One was Harry Styles, who accidentally became the first person to know about his engagement.

The stars are out in Venice. ✨ #DontWorryDarling is only in theaters, September 23. pic.twitter.com/8InN3ZGkfB — Don’t Worry Darling (@dontworrydarlin) September 5, 2022

‘Don’t Worry Darling’: cast, story details, and behind-the-scenes drama

Two years after her directorial debut Booksmart was met with widespread positive reviews, Wilde announced her next project: an ambitious thriller mystery titled Don’t Worry Darling.

The movie boasts an impressive cast and sees Styles in the lead alongside Oscar-nominated Florence Pugh. They play husband-wife duo Jack and Alice Chambers, who move to the utopian community of Victory, California in the ’50s. The experimental town has been paid for by the mysterious company, led by its charismatic founder, Frank (Chris Pine), that employs Jack.

Alice starts to find cracks in Victory’s seemingly idyllic facade. And her concerning investigation quickly starts to raise tensions within the tight-knit community. In the film, Wilde stars as Alice’s best friend, Bunny. She’s married to Kroll’s character, Bill. Eternals’ Gemma Chan also plays Shelley, Frank’s wife.

Don’t Worry Darling has captured the internet’s attention due to rumors of explosive off-camera drama between Wilde and Pugh. Tensions between the cast allegedly formed after Pugh seemed uncomfortable with Styles and Wilde striking up a behind-the-scenes romance.

Rumors continued to spread after fans noticed Pugh’s lack of social media posts about the movie. This made it seem like she was pointedly not using her platform to promote the film.

The drama grew after Shia LeBeouf — originally cast to play Jack — shared a video of what looks to be an exasperated Wilde telling the actor that “Miss Flo” needed a “wake-up call.” LeBeouf’s video came after Wilde claimed she fired LeBeouf from the movie because he had a “combative energy” with Pugh.

The leaked clip made many viewers question Wilde’s narrative. Many interpreted her video to LeBoeuf as her begging him to return to the project.

The rumor mill continued after Pugh chose not to attend the movie’s press conference at the 79th annual Venice Film Festival, citing scheduling conflicts. At the event, Wilde addressed the drama, calling the rumors “endless tabloid gossip.”

Harry Styles was the first person to know about Nick Kroll’s engagement

On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Kroll opened up about a lighter moment with the Don’t Worry Darling cast. According to the Big Mouth creator, he asked his co-stars for suggestions on how to propose to his longtime girlfriend, Lily Kwong.

“I was just spitballin’ with Flo and H-Bomb, and Olivia,” joked Kroll during the November episode. During a table read, Styles approved of Kroll’s idea: proposing as he and Kwong moved into their new home.

“I put a huge bouquet of flowers into a moving box and then the ring at the center of the flowers,” Kroll explained. “And my now-wife was moving stuff into the closet, and I was like ‘Hey, Lily, can you come in here and move this — can you open this one box?’”

Kwong said yes upon seeing the ring. But before they could snap a picture and call their family to share the happy news, Styles texted Kroll asking for an update. “‘Have you done it yet? What’s going on?’” he asked.

“Harry Styles was the first person to know we were getting married … and he gave us his blessing, and it meant the world,” Kroll told Fallon. The comedian added that Styles also sent along a huge bouquet of flowers for their wedding.

“He doesn’t know this yet, but he is now going to be the guardian of all our children,” Kroll quipped.

Everything you should know about Nick Kroll’s wife, Lily Kwong

Kroll and Kwong officially tied the knot in 2020 during an intimate ceremony in Big Sur, California. According to Kroll, the couple had a pretty typical meet-cute, and first met on the high-profile dating app, Raya.

Kwong is an accomplished landscape architect who Forbes recognized on its 2018 “30 Under 30” for her efforts in both art and sustainability. Before then, a modeling scout discovered the Brooklyn-born artist in 2007. She graduated from Columbia University in 2012.

Landscape artist Lily Kwong’s flourishes among her visions of botanical grandeur at #MaisonStGermain Los Angeles. #StGermainDrinks pic.twitter.com/kldQVbQt9i — St-Germain Liqueur (@StGermainDrinks) August 3, 2017

Throughout her impressive career, Kwong has done landscaping projects for major brands including St-Germain and the Nike Foundation, per People. She also founded the Freedom Gardens, described on its official website as “a community-driven platform reconnecting people to growing food.”

Just weeks ahead of their wedding, Kwong and Kroll announced they were expecting their first child together. In January 2021, the couple welcomed their son, Leo.

