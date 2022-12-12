‘Doona’: Netflix Announces Original K-Drama With Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong – Here’s Everything to Know

Netflix continues its venture into the world of K-dramas with the announcement of Doona. The K-drama is based on an original webtoon and will star K-Pop idol and actor Bae Suzy in the leading role. Doona is a new work to keep an eye on as the romance storyline spells out multiple well-known tropes that fans love between an idol and a college student. Here is everything to know about Doona.

Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong cast in the Netflix K-drama ‘Doona’ | via Netflix

Bae Suzy stars as a former idol who crosses paths with a college student in the Netflix K-drama ‘Doona’

On Dec. 12, Korean time, Netflix Korea announced the platform’s newest K-drama project, Doona. The drama joins a long list of works by Netflix based on popular webtoons. And if history repeats itself, Doona will be a massive success. The original webtoon was created by Min Song-a and is titled The Girl Downstairs. According to WEBTOON, Min began publishing the webtoon in November 2019, which is available for fans to read.

The Girl Downstairs focuses on a female lead named Lee Doo-na. She is the main vocalist for a popular K-Pop idol group, Sweet Dreams. But at the beginning of her story, she quits her idol life and becomes a shut-in at a university share-house.

According to NME, she soon meets Won Joon, a run-of-the-mill university student. The character is not rich or exuberantly dazzling in any way. The most he has to offer is his warm heart and kindness. He meets Doo-na and helps her understand the world away from her former career. They navigate life together and form a romance.

Bae Suzy will star as Doo-na in the K-drama, alongside actor Yang Se-jong as Won Joon. Netflix has yet to reveal a release date for Doona or an official first look at the actors in their K-drama roles. K-drama fans will be excited as Doona will be directed by Lee Jung-hyo. Lee is well-known for one of K-drama’s most infamous works, Crash Landing On You.

Bae Suzy is also a K-Pop idol like ‘Doona’ character before becoming an actor

Fans cannot deny part of why Doona is gaining so much attention is because of Bae Suzy. Before joining Doona, Bae Suzy has already starred in a few well-known K-drama roles in Korea and for Netflix. She made her debut in Dream High before gaining fame for her leading romantic role in Uncontrollably Fond. Her career soon skyrocketed, taking on more leading roles in popular dramas like While You Were Sleeping, Vagabond, Start-Up, and Anna.

But Doona is the perfect project for Bae Suzy as she parallels her character. Before becoming an actor, she gained global fame in one of the most popular girl groups to debut in South Korea, Miss A, under JYP Entertainment. She is still an active idol.

Co-starring alongside Bae Suzy in Doona is actor Yang. The 29-year-old actor also has his claims to fame when he starred as a young chef in Temperature of Love. His role led to him winning three Best New Actor awards. In the historical K-drama, My Country: The New Age, he starred as Seo Hwi. Yang’s earliest K-drama role was in the popular medical K-drama Dr. Romantic as Do In-beom.