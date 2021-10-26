‘Dopesick’: How to Watch the Emmy-Winning Series Starring Michael Keaton

Wondering how to watch the Emmy-winning series, Dopesick, featuring Michael Keaton? You are not alone. Michael Keaton won the Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie at the 74th Annual Emmy Awards on Sept. 12, 2022.

The portrayal of real-life opioid addiction hooked viewers with the first three episodes. The drama is based on the non-fiction book, Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America by Beth Macy.

Although the characters portrayed are mostly fictional (except for the Sackler family), the series is based on truth. Fans of the series consider it educational and eye-opening. Finally, here’s how to watch Dopesick episodes.

‘Dopesick’ Michael Keaton | Gene Page/Hulu

Where to Watch ‘Dopesick’

Hulu’s Dopesick did not drop all at once. Instead, the episodes starring Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Will Poulter, and Kaitlyn Dever come out weekly. Each new Dopesick episode dropped on Hulu on Wednesdays at 12:01 a.m. EST. The first three episodes dropped to the streaming service on Oct. 6, and the remaining episodes drop weekly. The main Dopesick cast also includes Rosario Dawson, John Hoogenakker, and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Sorry, Netflix users, but Dopesick is currently only available for streaming on Hulu in the United States.

How many episodes of ‘Dopesick’ are there?

According to Hulu, the miniseries, Dopesick, will be eight episodes, airing Wednesdays each week, concluding on Nov. 17, 2021. We shared the full list of Dopesick episodes below!

Episode 1, “First Bottle”

Episode 2, “Breakthrough Pain”

Episode 3, “The 5th Vital Sign”

Episode 4, “The Pseudo-Addiction”

Episode 5, “The Whistleblower”

Episode 6, “Hammer the Abusers”

Episode 7, “Black Box Warning”

Episode 8, “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”

What is ‘Dopesick’ about?

‘Dopesick’ Episode 4: Will Poulter | Gene Page/Hulu

When viewers watch Dopesick, many want to know more about the setting. Firstly, the series begins in the fictional Appalachian town of Finch Creek, Virginia. Dr. Samuel Finnix (Keaton) plays the town’s doctor. Meanwhile, sales rep Billy Cutler (Will Poulter) pushes the new opioid, OxyContin, on the doctor as a treatment for moderate pain. Many scenes of the Hulu series play out in the small coal-mining town. Although Finch Creek is a made-up town, Purdue Pharma specifically targeted real mining towns in Virginia for the first introduction to OxyContin. Therefore, Dopesick was filmed in various locations throughout Virginia, including Richmond and Clifton Forge. In addition to watching the real-life repercussions of OxyContin in the mining community, viewers see the strategies Purdue Pharma used to market the drug.

Additionally, the producers chose the Estate at River Run in Goochland County, Virginia, to serve as Richard Sackler’s (Stuhlbarg) sprawling mansion. In conclusion, executive Producer Danny Strong wanted to keep the story’s roots as accurate as possible, and that included the setting of Dopesick.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.