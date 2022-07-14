Who Was Dorinda Medley’s Husband Richard?

Dorinda Medley was a mainstay on Real Housewives of New York from season seven to season 12. When she announced her plan to leave the series in 2020, the “Make It Nice” queen said that being part of the RHONY cast was “a great outlet” for healing when her late husband Richard passed away. Fans never got to see Dorinda’s husband, but they definitely have heard a lot about him. Who was Richard Medley?

Dorinda Medley | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Dorinda Medley’s husband Richard was a wildly successful hedge fund manager

After divorcing her first husband Ralph Lynch — with whom she had her daughter Hannah — Dorinda met businessman Richard Medley. He was an incredibly successful hedge fund manager at Goldman Sachs in New York City and former business partner of billionaire George Soros.

Richard was also extremely well connected in elite circles in Washington DC. He worked as a speechwriter for Geraldine Ferraro, who was Walter Mondale’s Vice Presidential pick in the 1984 Presidential election.

After a few months of dating, Richard and Dorinda married in 2005 with a swanky 50s-themed wedding — complete with cigarette girls — that New York Magazine detailed in a profile piece. The couple tied the knot at the Brick Presbyterian Church in New York, followed by a fabulous reception at the Four Seasons.

To celebrate their union, Richard surprised Dorinda with a wedding gift that she had wanted since she was a little girl — her famous Berkshires vacation home known as Blue Stone Manor. He paid $2.115 million for Dorinda’s dream home, then she teamed up with her friend and interior designer Marshall Watson to renovate the Gilded Age property.

Richard Medley passed away in 2011 from liver failure

The Medleys were married for six years, until Richard passed away in 2011 at the age of 60 from liver failure. His illness was short-lived, but Dorinda has never shared the details of her husband’s final months of life.

However, on RHONY she did share that she took care of Richard until he passed away, and considered it an “honor” to do so.

In her Bravo blog, Dorinda’s RHONY castmate Ramona Singer wrote, “Richard and Dorinda made a great couple. He was a gentleman in every way — warm-hearted and a gentle soul … it took Dorinda a few years to really bounce back to herself [following his death].”

Dorinda Medley’s late husband is still her ‘true north’

Dorinda recently said on season 2 of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip — which was shot at Blue Stone Manor — that she can still “feel” Richard’s presence in the home that he purchased for her.

On the 10th anniversary of his death — November 16, 2021 — Dorinda told her Instagram followers that her late husband was still an extremely important part of her life.

“10 years ago my husband, Richard H. Medley, my friend, and my partner, passed away. I now look to him as my ‘true north’ and know that he is still protecting, guiding, and watching over me. I will always love you,” Dorinda wrote.

Fans can catch up with Dorinda Medley on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club, which is now streaming on Peacock.

