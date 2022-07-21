Dorinda Medley’s Net Worth May Surprise Some ‘RHONY’ Fans

Dorinda Medley scored a spot on Real Housewives of New York because of her money and connections. To be part of that franchise, you have to be a successful woman with cash in the bank. But just how much money does Dorinda have? The answer may surprise some RHONY fans.

Dorinda Medley was not born into massive wealth

The “Make It Nice” queen grew up in Massachusetts just down the road from her famous Berkshires weekend home known as Blue Stone Manor. But that doesn’t mean she was born into massive wealth. Her grandfather and great-grandfather were masons who actually built the stone walls and laid the foundations at her weekend property.

After she graduated, Dorinda moved to New York and was working in the Liz Claiborne showrooms when she met and married her first husband Ralph Lynch. They eventually moved to London, where Dorinda founded and ran the DCL cashmere company and dressed famous clients like Princess Diana and Dynasty star Joan Collins.

Her net worth may surprise some ‘RHONY’ fans

When Dorinda and Ralph split in 2005, she sold DCL Cashmere and moved back to New York with her daughter Hannah. It wasn’t long before she met and married her second husband Dr. Richard Medley, a successful hedge fund manager and business partner of George Soros.

When they married, Richard gave Dorinda the house she dreamt about as a child — Blue Stone Manor — as a wedding present. He paid $2.115 million for Dorinda’s dream home, then she teamed up with her friend and interior designer Marshall Watson to renovate the property.

The Medleys were married for six years, until Richard passed away in 2011 at the age of 60 from liver failure. Since his death, Dorinda has continued to lean into her entrepreneurial spirit and work on new projects. She also joined the cast of RHONY, where she earned an annual salary of $250,000 for six seasons.

Between her business success and her two husbands, Dorinda now has a current net worth of $20 million, according to Distractify.

Dorinda Medley has a number of money-making ventures in the works

Dorinda left Real Housewives of New York in 2020 when Bravo put her on “pause.” But she returned to the franchise this year for Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip: Ex-Wives Edition. She wrote a book titled Make It Nice, but many of her current money-making ventures are centered around her beloved Blue Stone Manor.

Dorinda has always been “very careful” about her branding. And when she thought about what she wanted to do post-RHONY, she says she found inspiration from her late husband, Richard, and her weekend home. In 2020, Dorinda said she was creating a cookbook based on her Berkshires home cooking.

“I’m thinking about publishing a great Blue Stone Manor cookbook. It’s a Betty Crocker kind of theme. Easy to do, at your fingertips, old school, you know?” Dorinda said.

She also created Blue Stone Manor bourbon because Richard was a bourbon drinker, and her weekend home was once a speakeasy.

Fans can catch up with Dorinda Medley on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club, which is now streaming on Peacock.

