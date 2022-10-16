Dove Cameron Always Wanted to Play Bubbles in a ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Project

Former Disney Channel darling Dove Cameron seemingly manifested her role as Bubbles in Powerpuff. The actor rose to prominence playing dual roles in Liv and Maddie. Now, many know her for her hit singles like “Boyfriend” and “Breakfast.” But this whole time, the star was simply preparing for the role she’s always dreamed of. Unfortunately, it may not happen.

Dove Cameron landed the role of Bubbles in ‘Powerpuff’

The Powerpuff Girls was an animated television series that originally aired on the Cartoon Network in 1998. The series ran for six seasons until 2005. There was also a reboot of the successful show broadcast from 2016 until 2019. Another animated reboot is currently in development, with creator Craig McCracken at the helm.

In 2020, CW announced it was developing Powerpuff, a live-action version of the animated series. Some big names spearhead the project. Greg Berlanti of the Arrowverse and Riverdale serves as executive producer, with Juno‘s Diablo Cody attached to write. As for the stars themselves, Cameron landed blonde-pigtailed Bubbles. Chloe Bennet (Agents of SHIELD) signed on to play Blossom, while Broadway actor Yana Perrault was cast as Buttercup.

With her extensive experience portraying Maleficent’s compassionate daughter, Mal, on the Disney Channel’s hit franchise Descendants, Cameron was the perfect choice to take on the role of Bubbles in the new Powerpuff project.

‘Powerpuff’ faces turmoil behind-the-scenes

TV Line reported that according to the project’s official synopsis, the kindergarten-aged superheroes are all grown up and now “disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting.” They must reunite once again to save the world.

According to Variety, a Powerpuff pilot was shot for the CW and was in contention for a potential fall air date. The network claimed the pilot was “a miss” and decided to redevelop and reshoot the concept. In August 2021, Bennett announced she was leaving the project due to “scheduling conflicts.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cameron said they had to reshoot the pilot to remove some elements for a “slightly different approach” to the original concept. The actor said getting to play Bubbles is “the coolest job ever.” She confessed, “I feel like my whole career, I’ve been told that I’m very cartoonish in the way that I express myself.”

Cameron explained she is very excited to have “free range” to bring a beloved character she adores to life. The Schmigadoon! actor described the reality of Townsville as “fantastical and over-the-top and ridiculous.” She is confident the show will eventually air and can’t wait for everyone to see how it comes together.

Dove Cameron pursues other projects

Cameron is currently focusing on her music career as she waits to find out if the Powerpuff series will move forward. According to IMDB, the Big Nate voice actor also has several projects in production, including Isaac, an intense psychological thriller.

The Los Angeles Times recently reported the artist’s solo recording career is thriving. Despite her success, Cameron admits she never felt like she shared the same success as other “Disney girls,” such as Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, or Zendaya. She proclaimed, “I don’t really look to anybody else for a roadmap. I mean, this whole narrative that I was on Disney and then found my way out with a pop song, it was a total f***ing accident.”

