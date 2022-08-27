Dove Cameron Fans Explain the ‘Breakfast’ Music Video

“Boyfriend” singer, Dove Cameron, is back with another single and a “powerful” music video for her 2022 single, “Breakfast.” Fans shared their thoughts on this YouTube video and its timely theme regarding gender roles.

Dove Cameron released her ‘Breakfast’ music video

Dove Cameron attends the Cameron Boyce Foundation’s Cam For A Cause Inaugural Gala | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After this artist debuted “Boyfriend,” Cameron released “Breakfast.” This new single discussed Cameron’s thoughts on the power dynamic between men and women.

“I eat boys like you for breakfast,” Cameron sings in the chorus. “I know that you tried your bestest / I never said it’s right / But I’m gonna keep doing it.”

This track earned over 20 million Spotify plays since its June 2022 debut. However, this song took on a different meaning when Cameron released the official YouTube music video weeks later.

The “Breakfast” clips flipped gender norms, with Cameron appearing as a corporate boss while her husband stayed home. The man even attempted to get an abortion — intentional commentary on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The video concludes with “Not The End” written across the YouTube video, followed by ways to get involved in the Roe v. Wade conversation. That includes the URL to the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Fans react to Dove Cameron’s ‘Breakfast’ music video — ‘You’ve outdone yourself’

Since its YouTube debut, this music video earned over a million views, with fans sharing their thoughts on this production. Most commended Cameron on her bold statement and the meaning behind “Breakfast.”

“I already really liked this song before, but this made everything SO much more perfect,” one YouTube comment said. “Without the video, I was pretty sure it was more a typical maneater song (interesting, when put into perspective with the music video now), but the VISUALS!”

“They give it so much more context, and it does SO well in showing the absolute absurdity of the world we live in, but so many accept as ‘normal,’” the comment continues.

“The concept of this video,” another YouTube user wrote, “[is] exactly the message that our society needs to hear. When the roles are reversed, everything wrong about it becomes more obvious. Reminds of the kind of fiction books I write. Hopefully, the more people will see the disparity between genders, the more they will [be] prone [to] equality instead.”

Dove Cameron shared insight into the ‘Boyfriend’ music video on social media

In August 2022, Cameron shared her insight into this music video. She also shared some behind-the-scenes footage, including one video of this artist in her 1950s-esque costume.

“Thank you for your belief in this video and this concept…,” Cameron captioned her Instagram post. “And to everyone watching, remember: we are the majority, we are better together, and our collective voice holds power. I am holding the space for you. Thank you for holding it for me, too. Now LET’S SHOW THE F*** UP IN NOVEMBER.”

RELATED: The 1 Thing That Could Prevent Dove Cameron From Playing Gwen Stacy