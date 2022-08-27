Dove Cameron Took Time off After ‘Roe v. Wade’ Decision, Came Back and Completely Changed Concept of ‘Breakfast’ Music Video

Dove Cameron is making a statement — and showing “the f*** up” in November to vote. Here’s what this artist said about her “Breakfast” music video and how the Roe v. Wade decision impacted her creative process.

Dove Cameron released ‘Breakfast’ and its official YouTube music video

Cameron is the artist behind “Boyfriend.” In 2022, she released her single “Breakfast” on most major streaming platforms, sharing her thoughts on the power dynamic between men and women.

“I eat boys like you for breakfast,” Cameron sings in the chorus. “I know that you tried your bestest / I never said it’s right / But I’m gonna keep doing it.”

Weeks passed between Cameron releasing the “Breakfast” single and the official YouTube music video. This is primarily due to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade (a landmark decision in which the Court ruled the Constitution of the United States conferred the right to have an abortion).

Dove Cameron changed her ‘Breakfast’ music video concept

Cameron changed the concept of her music video to reflect her views on gender politics in America. That includes flipping the gender roles of a 1950s-era marriage — and a man getting an abortion.

“At the time that the Supreme Court ruling became real,” Cameron explained during a Vogue interview, “I was up in Vancouver shooting season two of Schmigadoon!, and we were in the middle of making a previous version of the ‘Breakfast’ music video, which we had actually already shot. I watched it and thought, ‘What the f*** am I doing?’”

Cameron continued, saying that, “like every woman in America,” she was heartbroken at the Supreme Court decision. After already writing about feeling disillusioned and helpless, the artist steered her energy, and the recently released single, in the “right direction.”

“I was thinking about what I could do that would make a larger impact rather than just posting articles and infographics — which I’ve not given up on, by the way, as I do think as much information and education that we can get out there, everything helps,” she added.

“But I also am willing to acknowledge that the best way to get a political message out is almost by hiding it, like hiding vegetables in your kid’s food,” Cameron concluded. “So I scrapped the whole video, and started again.”

Dove Cameron shared her thoughts on the Roe v Wade decision

The “Breakfast” music video concludes with “Not The End” written across the clip. That was followed by ways to get involved in the Roe v. Wade conversation. That includes the URL to the National Network of Abortion Funds. Now, the “Breakfast” music video holds over a million views.

“I want democracy to feel available and emotionally friendly, not scary,” Cameron said in the same interview. “I want it to feel like a conversation that isn’t so foreign or charged with anger and disempowerment, but charged with passion, and hopefully, we can all work toward feeling like we’re passionately seeking out justice together.”

