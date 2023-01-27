‘Down Home Fab’: Chelsea DeBoer Describes a Day In Her Life With 4 Kids: ‘Pure Chaos’

After stepping away from MTV and eventually landing on HGTV with Down Home Fab, Chelsea DeBoer opened up about her life as a mom to four kids and host of a home renovation show. The former Teen Mom 2 star said her days are “pure chaos from the moment the kids get up until they go to bed,” but she also revealed her secret to success in getting through.

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer and family | HGTV

Chelsea DeBoer’s 4 kids

In 2014, Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer locked eyes at a gas station, and metaphorical sparks flew, though they didn’t speak to each other immediately (Us Magazine). She was then a single mom to her oldest child, Aubree, born in 2009, and a star on MTV’s Teen Mom 2.

Soon enough, she fell in love with her future husband. The DeBoers married in 2016, and she had her fourth child in 2021 — just after leaving MTV. Together, they’re raising Aubree, Watson, Layne, and Walker, and they found time to construct a house.

Fortunately for them, their home-building project landed them on the radar of HGTV.

Chelsea DeBoer said a day in her life with 4 kids is ‘pure chaos’ from morning to night

In an interview consisting of fan questions with HGTV, DeBoer shared the family routine for days when the kids aren’t in school. “We wake up around 7; do some breakfast,” she explained. “It’s always pure chaos from the moment the kids get up until they go to bed.”

As for what the children like to do during their days in their new home, she said, “They love to spend time outside checking on the animals and playing.”

DeBoer added that their home is big enough for hosting friends and family, so backyard barbeques are frequent. “We love just hanging around the house and grilling out. … We always have friends over to our place because there’s lots of space for all the kids to run around,” she shared.

Of course, DeBoer emphasized that having four kids is “chaos” for her, and she noted that support is vital to getting through the days. She said, “… Having a very supportive partner helps a ton, as well as a very supportive village. We have grandparents who help a lot, [and] friends if we need them.”

She felt it was “a lot of learning to ask for help, which was hard in the beginning,” but she added, “You learn you can’t do it all by yourself.”

How do Chelsea DeBoer’s kids feel about ‘Down Home Fab’?

Welcome the DeBoers to the HGTV family! ? Farmhouse Fabulous (wt) coming in spring 2023 ? @ChelseaHouska pic.twitter.com/W7EmYgRdYM — HGTV (@hgtv) February 16, 2022

DeBoer said Aubree was part of her reason for leaving Teen Mom 2, explaining she would feel guilty for sharing information about her kids, significantly more as her oldest matured into early adolescence (Entertainment Tonight).

With Down Home Fab, which previously used the working title Farmhouse Fabulous, the family-friendly content HGTV hopes for is much lighter than MTV reality shows, which was a relief for the mom.

According to her, the kids are a little out of the loop on filming Down Home Fab. “I don’t think my kids fully get what’s going on or what we’re doing. They haven’t filmed a whole lot for this show … a little bit here and there … but I think they’re just rolling with it,” she told HGTV.