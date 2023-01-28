‘Down Home Fab’: Chelsea Gives Her Best Piece of Home Renovating Advice: ‘Let It go’

Host of the new HGTV home renovation series Down Home Fab Chelsea DeBoer manifested her dream home with her husband. And they eventually landed a home renovation show while at it. At her fans’ request, she shared some of her best advice for home renovation, where her interest in interior design originated, and a few more of her favorite things.

Chelsea DeBoer | HGTV/YouTube

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer have always had an interest in renovating homes and interior design

The DeBoer family is no stranger to reality television since Chelsea and Cole met and married while she was a single mom starring on MTV’s Teen Mom 2. They’ve added three more kids to their brood since then.

According to DeBoer, the differences between filming for the two shows are “night and day,” as she shared while answering fan questions for HGTV. Being an MTV reality star took an emotional toll on her, which affected her leaving the show. She explained, “[Down Home Fab] wasn’t anything too heavy or personal, and that’s what I love about it.”

The couple found a “passion for interior design” during their own home build, but she added, “It’s something we always had an interest in.”

They discovered they make a good working team because they balance each other out. Chelsea focuses on creative aspects and design, while Cole executes the physical work.

Chelsea DeBoer’s best advice for renovating homes: ‘Let it go and move on’ when needed

DO: Tune in to an all-new #DownHomeFab with @ChelseaHouska and Cole DeBoer tonight at 9|8c!



DO NOT: COME AT THEM, PEOPLE! pic.twitter.com/VzrbAwNHGB — HGTV (@hgtv) January 23, 2023

The couple started a business, “showing clients how to take risks and go bold with their design,” DeBoer told HGTV. She revealed, “Life with Cole, our four kids, and our business is all I’ve ever wanted. This is what I want to do forever.”

The family was excited “to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up — with four kids in tow — showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home.”

As for “the biggest challenge” they’ve faced so far in renovating clients’ homes near their business in South Dakota, DeBoer explained it was knowing when to let go. “When you have your heart set on changing something, and you get into the process, and it’s not possible …” she explained.

“You have to be able to pivot and figure out a new plan and avoid getting hung up on what’s not working,” she advised. “Don’t dwell on it — think of a new plan. It’s going to turn out beautiful no matter what.”

DeBoer said, “Being able to let it go and move on is just part of the process.”

Chelsea DeBoer’s ‘go-to’ color and print scheme and her favorite room to decorate in a home renovation

DeBoer shared other home renovation secrets, such as her favorite “go-to color palette” to use in her designs. “Black, some more black, some neutrals, gold, cowhide,” she listed before asking, “Cowhide counts as a color, right?”

As for her favorite room to reenvision, she loves decorating living rooms with a “cozy vibe,” and hers is one of her favorite spots in her home. She explained, “I love a living room that has a lot of windows and space. A fireplace is game-changing.”