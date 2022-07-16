‘Dr. Death’ to Continue With a Brand New True Crime Storyline

Dr. Death made waves as a podcast in 2018. Then Peacock turned the podcast into a series. Season 1 told the podcast’s original story of Christopher Duntsch, a former neurosurgeon. He injured or killed dozens of patients during his two-year stint at hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The streaming service provider has renewed the series, but Dunctch’s story is over. A new medical true-crime story will be featured.

Season 1 of ‘Dr. Death’ found Josh Jackson as Christopher Duntsch

In season 1 of Dr. Death, Joshua Jackson, famed for his role in Dawson’s Creek, took on the part of Christopher Duntsch, the neurosurgeon who lost his license and was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of maiming one of his patients.

Duntsch, who appeared qualified on paper, had neither the background nor the ability to complete many of the complex surgeries he took part in. Over a short period, he injured more than 30 patients. The story of Duntsch was featured in season one of Dr. Death, the podcast, and later adapted for the television series.

What story will be featured on season 2 of ‘Dr. Death’?

Season 2 of the series will not follow Duntsch’s story. Peacock wrapped up the tale of the disgraced neurosurgeon at the end of season 1. Instead, season 2 will focus on Paolo Macchiarini, an Italian surgeon who was once called the “Miracle Man.”

According to Deadline, the season will explore Macchiarini’s research fraud allegations and how a journalist became entangled in Macchiarini’s sordid life. Season 2 will follow how the fraud allegations came to be. Peacock has not announced a cast for season 2 of the true-crime series.

When will season 2 of ‘Dr. Death’ premiere?

While Dr. Death has officially been renewed for a second season on Peacock, a release date has not been announced. Season 1 of the captivating series premiered in July 2021 and contained eight episodes. All episodes were released in a single batch.

Fans of the series are excited for a season 2, but it could be some time before a second season premieres. Season 1 was announced in 2018 but took several years to develop. While season 2 is unlikely to take as long, it will probably be at least a year before fans can tune in.

In the meantime, Dr. Death fans can tune in to hear the story of Paolo Macchiarini on season 3 of the Dr. Death podcast.

