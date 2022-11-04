‘Dr. Romantic’ Season 3: Every Returning and New Cast Member of the Medical K-Drama

A few K-dramas have broken the one-season mold and maintained a consistent fan base, thanks to their long run. Dr. Romantic aired in 2016 about a medical doctor who changed his name and began working in a small town hospital. He helps his young colleagues understand their lives and careers along the way. The popular medical K-drama is set to produce a third season. Dr. Romantic Season 3 will bring back fan-favorite cast members and some newbies.

‘Dr. Romantic’ Season 3 will bring back leading cast members Han Suk-kyu, Ahn Hyo-seop, and Lee Sung-kyung

Since the popularity of the medical K-drama and its second season, there was speculation Dr. Romantic would return for a third season. According to Soompi, on Sept. 14, SBS announced the rumors were true, and Dr. Romantic Season 3 would bring back its original cast members.

The actors returning for the new season include Han Suk-kyu, Ahn Hyo-seop, and Lee Sung-kyung. Han starred as the veteran Dr. Kim for both seasons and will reprise his leading role. But actors Ahn and Lee joined the K-drama in its second season as the characters Seo Woo-jin and Cha Eun-jae.

They are not the only original actors returning to the leading cast. According to Soompi, Byun Woo-min and Jung Ji-ahn will reprise their original cast roles for Dr. Romantic Season 3. Byun played the role of Nam Do-il, a supporting character in both seasons. Meanwhile, actor Jung returns as the hospital’s longest-tenured nurse, Uhm Hyun-jung.

On Nov. 3, Soompi reported actor So Ju-yeon will also return to Dr. Romantic Season 3. So enamored fans with her portrayal of the cheerful and lovable doctor Yoon Ah-reum. Her character made her debut in the second season. A Naver article reports Jin Kyung and Im Won-hee will also return. Actor Kim Min-jae has also been confirmed to return as Park Eun-tak, according to a Naver report.

Will the medical K-drama ‘Dr. Romantic’ Season 3 include new cast members?

For now, the K-drama has only reported a few new cast members. According to MyDramaList, there are two new actors on the list. Lee Shin-young will play a supporting role as a maknae doctor or a newbie. Lee Hong-nae is scheduled to also appear as a supporting character as a military doctor.

Fans will recognize Lee for a few small-screen roles, like playing the lead in Just One Bite and its second season. In the North-South Korean romance, Crash Landing on You, he played Park Kwang-beom, a 5th Company first lieutenant. He also appeared in Bite Sisters and Rookie Cops.

Actor Lee would instantly be recognizable for playing the villain in The Uncanny Counter. He also played supporting roles in The King: Eternal Monarch and the murder mystery Inspector Koo.

‘Dr. Romantic’ is slated to premiere in the first half of 2023

The medical K-drama is currently in production and scheduled to premiere in 2023, but it has no set release date. Dr. Romantic focuses on Boo Yong-joo (Han), a triple board-certified surgeon who goes through a traumatic event that led him to change his name to Kim Sa-bu. He begins to work in a small hospital named Doldam. While hiding his identity, he helps Kang Dong-joo (Yoo Yeon-seok) and Yoon Seo-jeong (Seo Hyun-jin) become excellent and moral doctors.

Dr. Romantic Season 2 gained even more fame as Dr. Kim returned three years after the first season. He is looking for a worthy general surgeon and meets Seo Woo-jin (Ahn). He is ostracized by his peers but is incredibly gifted. Meanwhile, Cha Eun-jae (Lee) is suspended due to an error in the operating room. She meets Dr. Kim, who he’s her regain her confidence.

