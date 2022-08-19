‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’: Is There an End-Credits Scene?

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has officially hit U.S. theaters, and the anime movie is sure to appeal to fans of characters like Gohan and Piccolo. The film centers on both, but moviegoers also see a bit of Goku and Vegeta at the beginning and end. So, does Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero have an end-credits scene? Here’s what you need to know before heading out to the theater.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.]

Does ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ have an end-credits scene?

Gohan in ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ | Bird Studio/Shueisha, 2022 Dragon Ball Super Film Partners

If you’re wondering whether you should stick around for an end-credits scene after watching Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the answer is yes. The film has one post-credits scene, and it’s an entertaining one — even if it doesn’t offer any groundbreaking developments.

The additional content focuses on Goku and Vegeta, two characters who are absent for most of the main storyline. They’re both preoccupied as Gohan and Piccolo take on the newly refounded Red Ribbon Army. And the end-credits scene shows moviegoers exactly what they’re up to over the course of the film.

‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ end-credits scene, explained

Goku and Vegeta are oblivious to what’s happening throughout Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and the movie’s end-credits scene doesn’t make them any wiser.

While their friends and family take on the film’s new lineup of villains, the rivals are engaged in a sparring match on Beerus’ planet. Beerus and Whis accompany the duo, as do several characters introduced during the last Dragon Ball Super film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

They watch as Goku and Vegeta train to the point of exhaustion, and the end-credits scene sees them collapsing from the effort. Hilariously, Vegeta actually wins. It’s a fun nod to those who have been waiting for him to defeat Goku.

The whole display leaves Broly and Lemo in their feelings, though Cheelai doesn’t understand the hype. Her exclamation about how ridiculous they are offers a comical and self-aware commentary on Dragon Ball’s lengthy, in-depth fights. And it will no doubt leave viewers wanting more from these characters as the movie comes to a close.

Will we see Goku, Vegeta, and Broly again?

The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero end-credits scene offers fun last moments with Goku, Vegeta, and Broly — but will we see these characters again any time soon?

It’s likely we’ll get more Dragon Ball Super content in the future, but for now, nothing’s confirmed. The final moments of the new film don’t allude to more adventures for the characters. Everything is wrapped up neatly, leaving fans to wonder when and where we’ll see the Saiyans and their companions next.

But even if the post-credits scene doesn’t set up another story, it’s worth sticking around for. Like much of what’s included in the Dragon Ball movies, it’s crafted for longtime fans who appreciate the little things.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is currently playing in select U.S. theaters.

